Oil Prices Forecast: WTI Rises Amidst China’s Robust Economic News

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices mark third consecutive weekly gain on strong Chinese economic signals.

China’s oil consumption hits record highs, with refinery processing at 15.23m barrels/day.

Brent and WTI levels rise to peaks not seen since last November, stoking supply concerns.

Surging Demand in China

Oil prices increased on Friday, poised for their third consecutive weekly gain. This trend is supported by robust Chinese economic data and record-breaking oil consumption, indicating that the demand for oil in the world’s second-largest crude consumer remains robust.

China’s industrial output and retail sales exceeded expectations in August, indicating the nation’s steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Chinese oil refinery processing reached a staggering 64.69 million tonnes in August, marking a 19.6% rise from the previous year. This equates to 15.23 million barrels per day.

The surge is attributed to high run rates set by Chinese processors during the summer travel season and the advantageous margins for exporting to Asian consumers.

Supply Concerns Amplify

While China’s refining rates soar, major producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia are cutting their output, stirring concerns about a tightening supply. Such worries have propelled both Brent and WTI to their highest since November. The OPEC+ decision last month has further convinced markets of a tight oil scenario for the fourth quarter. Reinforcing these concerns, the International Energy Agency recently projected that extended oil output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia would lead to a market deficit throughout the fourth quarter.

Market Mentality & Investor Moves

Despite brief setbacks from bearish U.S. inventory reports, the oil market’s upward trajectory remains undeterred, reflecting the prevailing market sentiment. Hedge funds have consistently bought crude oil futures over recent weeks, primarily driven by a rising demand for gasoline and diesel. Additionally, both the IEA and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) anticipate a supply deficit in 2023, provided production cuts persist. With Russia and Saudi Arabia’s decisions possibly impacting supply during the northern hemisphere’s peak demand in winter, market concerns about adequate supply are escalating.

Global Interest Rate Scenarios

Amidst the oil scenario, central banks worldwide are making significant moves. The European Central Bank has hiked its key interest rate, although it hints at no further rate adjustments. Investors are 97% certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rates in the upcoming September 20 meeting. In contrast, China’s central bank has decided to reduce the cash reserves banks must hold, aiming to enhance liquidity and foster economic recovery.

Short-Term Forecast

Given China’s consistent demand and the prevailing supply constraints, the outlook for oil prices remains bullish in the short term. However, key central bank decisions worldwide could introduce some volatility in the markets.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Light Crude OIl Futures

The current 4-hour price of Light Crude Oil Futures stands at 90.91, showing a minor increase from the previous 4-hour price of 90.76. While the commodity is trading well above its 200-4H moving average of 83.09, it’s 50-4H moving average of 87.82 is the nearest support. The 14-4H RSI reading of 76.87 indicates that the market is in overbought territory.

Although there’s a strong resistance zone between 90.10 and 93.74, the current price is trading inside this area. Given the RSI and moving average positions, the market sentiment for Light Crude Oil Futures currently leans bullish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.