Oil Prices Forecast: WTI, Brent Waver as Middle East Tensions Ease

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices face third weekly drop.

Middle East tensions lessen, shifting focus to demand.

China’s weak demand adds to oil market uncertainties.

Oil Prices Dip as Middle East Tensions Ease

Oil prices are experiencing a slight increase on Friday, but they are on track for a third consecutive week of declines. This downward trend comes as concerns about supply disruptions due to the Israel-Hamas conflict have subsided, bringing demand worries back into focus.

Longest Losing Streak Since April-May

In the early hours of trading on Friday, Brent crude futures for January are edging higher by 0.5% to $80.41 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December is up 0.4% to $76.04. Despite this uptick, Brent futures have dropped 5.7% this week, with WTI declining 5.9%, marking the longest weekly losing streak since April-May.

Supply and Demand Dynamics

Initially, the Israel-Hamas conflict raised fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East. However, as the conflict remains confined within Gaza, these concerns have lessened. The White House’s announcement of Israel’s agreement to pause military operations in northern Gaza for a few hours daily has further alleviated these fears.

China’s Role

Compounding the supply dynamics are the rising concerns over demand, especially from China, the world’s largest oil importer. Weak Chinese economic data and reduced crude oil orders from Saudi Arabia by Chinese refiners have intensified these demand worries.

Analysts’ Perspective

Analysts at Citi remain optimistic despite the recent price drops, predicting a recovery supported by easing refinery maintenance and changing investor sentiment after the recent sell-off. They also highlight potential upside risks, including possible actions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to stabilize prices and ongoing supply risks in the Middle East.

Short-Term Forecast

The short-term forecast for oil prices has shifted to neutral – bearish with a strong possibility of a corrective short-covering rally due to technically oversold conditions on the daily chart. The easing of supply disruption fears, combined with potential actions by OPEC and its allies, suggests a consolidation phase for prices. However, the ongoing demand concerns, particularly from China, continue to cast a shadow over the market.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at 75.88, slightly above its previous close of 75.74, suggests marginal upward movement.

However, it trades below both the 200-day (78.15) and 50-day (85.85) moving averages, indicating a longer-term downtrend. The proximity to the minor resistance level of 77.43 and main resistance at 82.68 reinforces this bearish trend.

The current price is closer to the minor support level of 72.48, suggesting potential downside risk with the main support at 66.85 as a further threshold.

Overall, this positioning amidst key moving averages and support-resistance levels implies a bearish market sentiment for light crude oil futures.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.