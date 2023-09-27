Oil Prices Forecast: WTI, Brent Futures Surge Amid Tightening Inventory Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with both Brent and WTI seeing a 0.9% surge.

The climb is attributed to mounting concerns about supply tightness.

Winter season’s approach amplifies concerns about oil demand and prices.

Cushing, Oklahoma’s storage hub could soon be operating below its minimum capacity.

Oil Prices Climb Amid Supply Concerns

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures and December U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures both witnessing a 0.9% rise. This surge comes as concerns mount regarding supply tightness and the approach of the winter season.

US Crude Stockpile Dynamics

While industry data unveiled a surprising increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week, concerns loom over the dropping levels at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub. With the potential for this hub to fall below its minimum operating levels, the oil market could face even more upward pressure. This situation is aggravated further by supply cuts initiated by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+.

Russia’s Export Restrictions Impact

Russia’s recent decision to temporarily restrict exports of gasoline and diesel (although later softened) adds to the global oil narrative. ANZ Research suggests that this move could boost crude oil demand from refineries, given the exemptions and specific products allowed for export.

US Economic Outlook and Interest Rates

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President, Neel Kashkari, hinted at a probable “soft landing” for the U.S. economy. However, he also emphasized the potential need for meaningful interest rate hikes to combat inflation, estimating a 60% chance for the same.

Short-term Forecast: Bullish Trend

Despite recent economic data suggesting weakened performance from Europe and the U.S., oil prices are anticipated to remain robust. Fluctuations are expected throughout October, but a spike beyond $100 in the immediate future seems unlikely. With the global oil demand and supply dynamics in play, the market sentiment leans bullish.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of Light Crude Oil Futures is surging, testing $91.48 compared to the preceding daily price of $90.39. When examining the longer-term trend, the commodity is trading well above its 200-Day moving average of $77.09, suggesting a prolonged bullish momentum. This sentiment is further reinforced by its position relative to the 50-Day moving average, which stands at $83.56. The commodity has maintained its trajectory above both these significant moving averages, indicating robustness in its current trend.

In terms of momentum, the 14-Day RSI reading stands at 72.99. This reading is notably above the 70 threshold, implying that the market is verging on overbought territory, which may signal a potential short-term pullback or consolidation.

Price-wise, the commodity remains sandwiched between the minor resistance at $92.49 and the minor support at $88.21. Nevertheless, considering its position against the moving averages and the current RSI reading, the prevailing market sentiment for Light Crude Oil Futures appears bullish, albeit with caution given the overbought conditions.

