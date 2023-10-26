Oil Prices Forecast: Weaker as Traders Juggle Geopolitical Risks, Demand Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. crude inventories surpass expectations

Geopolitical tensions create market volatility

Bearish short-term outlook due to weak demand

Fluctuation Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Market Fundamentals

Oil prices took a hit last Thursday, succumbing to a stronger dollar and increasing U.S. crude stockpiles, thus erasing the gains seen earlier due to heightened Middle East tensions. The volatile market reflects a complex interplay between geopolitical risks and fundamental market dynamics.

U.S. Crude Inventories on the Rise

U.S. crude inventories surged by 1.4 million barrels to reach 421.1 million barrels, surpassing analysts’ expectations of a 240,000-barrel increase. This rise in stockpiles points to weaker-than-anticipated demand in the U.S. market. Moreover, refinery utilization rates also dipped by 0.5 percentage point to 85.6%, indicating a sluggish demand for refined products.

Geopolitical Factors in Play

Wednesday’s market saw nearly a 2% increase in oil prices owing to geopolitical unrest. However, gains were curtailed by a Wall Street Journal report revealing Israel’s decision to temporarily hold off on invading Gaza. These geopolitical uncertainties are causing rapid swings in oil pricing but seem to be overshadowed by underlying market fundamentals.

Economic Indicators Add Pressure

Adding to the bearish outlook, macroeconomic data from the euro zone showed an unexpected decline in business activity. Moreover, the stronger dollar is putting additional downward pressure on oil prices, as it makes the commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Short-Term Outlook: Bearish

In the short term, the market sentiment leans bearish. Despite occasional spikes due to geopolitical risks, the underlying fundamentals point to a weaker demand outlook. The upcoming Chinese stimulus, involving the issuance of 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds, offers a glimmer of hope for crude demand, but it’s countered by Beijing’s new policies aimed at capping oil refining capacities.

By addressing both the supply and demand dynamics and the geopolitical factors affecting the oil market, it becomes clear that traders should brace for continued volatility, with a bearish near term outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at $84.65 sits between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $86.03 and $78.17 respectively, suggesting a sideways market in the near term.

It is above the main support at $77.43 but below the minor resistance at $88.21, pointing to a neutral zone. Market sentiment is neither strongly bullish nor bearish, leaning more towards a consolidating market.

While the asset is hovering closer to the 50-day moving average, indicating short-term bullishness, it remains under minor resistance, which caps the upside potential.

Breaking $82.68 support could trigger an acceleration into the 200-day moving average at $78.17.

