Oil Prices Forecast: Wavering Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Supply Concerns

Middle East Tensions Stirring Market Uncertainty

Crude oil prices are trading flat early Tuesday, following a near 1% rise on Monday. This fluctuation comes as traders weigh the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.

The Middle East, a crucial oil-producing region, remains a focal point, with ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas showing little progress, suggesting prolonged regional instability.

Blinken’s Middle East Visit and Saudi Arabia’s Role

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to the Middle East, including a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler, is under close market scrutiny. This visit is pivotal, especially as Palestinians anticipate a truce that could prevent further escalation in Rafah, a key area in the Gaza Strip. Saudi Arabia’s response to these developments is critical, given its significant influence in the oil market.

Impact of Regional Conflicts on Oil Supply

The ongoing war in Yemen, with Iran-backed Houthis targeting shipping routes, continues to disrupt global oil trade. Additionally, recent attacks on Russian oil facilities, including a major refinery strike by Ukrainian drones, have constricted Russia’s naphtha exports. These events collectively heighten concerns over global oil supply stability.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Bullish Outlook Amid Supply Concerns

Despite these geopolitical upheavals, Monday’s oil price rise was relatively restrained, reflecting the market’s attempt to balance geopolitical risks with other factors.

The anticipation of a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and a stronger U.S. dollar, which dampens oil demand, are counterbalancing the supply concerns.

However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East and Russia, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s strategic pricing decisions, suggest a bullish short-term outlook for oil prices. The market seems to be underpricing geopolitical risks, and any escalation could lead to a sharper increase in oil prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures are trading flat-to-slightly better early Tuesday as traders assess the impact of yesterday’s potentially bullish closing price reversal bottom.

After straddling static support at $72.48 on Monday, the selling pressure dried up and aggressive buyers triggered a short-covering rally into the close. However, the rally stalled slightly below the 50-day moving average.

Overtaking the 50-day MA at $75.37 will confirm the chart pattern, while changing the intermediate trend to up. If this continues to generate enough upside momentum then look for a near-term surge into the 200-day moving average at $76.36.

The inability to overcome the 50-day MA will indicate the return of buyers, while taking out Monday’s low at $71.41 will negate the reversal bottom. This could lead to an acceleration to the downside.

