Oil Prices Forecast: Steady Amid Global Supply Surges, Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. crude inventories and production see significant rise.

Brent, WTI crude react to mixed market signals.

Geopolitical tensions impact oil trade routes.

Futures Trading Flat on Low Volume

International-benchmark Brent crude oil futures and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading flat on Tuesday as traders assess the current market conditions amid a low volume holiday week trade.

Supply Factors Influencing Oil Markets

The recent developments in oil markets have been significantly influenced by several supply factors. U.S. crude and fuel inventories witnessed an uptick last week, with crude stocks increasing by 939,000 barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute (API). This rise extended to gasoline inventories, up by about 669,000 barrels, and distillate stocks, up about 2.74 million barrels.

Adding to the supply landscape, the U.S. Energy Department announced the procurement of 2.1 million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, at an average price of $74.23 per barrel. Furthermore, S&P Global Commodity Insights highlighted that the U.S. is recording unprecedented oil production levels, with total liquids production reaching 21.4 million barrels per day.

Demand and Market Sentiments

In response to these supply dynamics, oil prices saw a notable surge on Tuesday. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate crude experienced significant gains, reflecting a cautiously optimistic broader market. However, the market is attentively awaiting the Eurozone inflation data announcement. Despite geopolitical disruptions, analysts from Goldman Sachs believe that these events are unlikely to substantially impact crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Impacts

The oil market is currently navigating through a period marked by geopolitical and trade disruptions. The Red Sea, a critical conduit for global shipping, including oil transportation, has been the focal point of tensions. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched attacks on ships traversing this region, raising concerns over potential disruptions to the global trade and oil supply chain. These developments have prompted the U.S. to initiate a task force to protect Red Sea commerce. Despite the apparent risks, analysts contend that the actual impact on oil flows is likely minimal.

Strategic Reserves and Policy Responses

The U.S. government’s recent actions in purchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are part of a broader strategy to stabilize the market. This move follows the largest sale in the reserve’s history last year, undertaken by the Biden administration to control oil prices in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, the oil market exhibits a mixed outlook. The increased U.S. production and strategic reserves purchases suggest a bearish trend. However, geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea and the anticipation of Eurozone inflation data could introduce volatility, leading to a cautiously bullish sentiment in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of Light Crude Oil Futures at $74.08 shows a slight increase from the previous close of $73.94. This price is below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $76.46 and $78.38 respectively, indicating a bearish trend in the short to medium term.

The price sits just above the minor support level of $72.48, suggesting some stability, but remains below the minor resistance of $77.43. With the main resistance at $82.68 and main support at $66.85, there’s potential for wider fluctuations.

Overall, the market sentiment leans towards bearish, given the position below key moving averages and resistance levels, despite the slight upward move from the previous close.

