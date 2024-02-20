Oil Prices Forecast: Stable Amid Middle East Tensions, China’s Demand Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Oil Prices Steady Amid Mixed Influences

Oil prices remained stable but lower on Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fluctuating near three-week highs. Influences include Middle East tensions and China’s recovering demand. Traders were also eyeing the U.S. Dollar due to its potential impact on foreign demand.

Current Oil Prices

At 07:23 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures were trading $78.34, down $0.12 or -0.15%. The U.S. observed Presidents’ Day, pausing WTI settlement.

Middle East Tensions and China’s Demand

Heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, have impacted oil prices. The Houthis’ recent attacks, including on the Rubymar cargo vessel, intensified concerns. Concurrently, China’s stronger demand, evidenced by a 47.3% surge in tourism revenues and a cut in mortgage rates to support its economy, has positively influenced market sentiment.

Balancing Growth and Challenges

Despite these positive factors, concerns persist. The International Energy Agency’s recent report predicting a decline in oil demand growth due to renewable energy’s rise has affected market outlook. Additionally, the strength of the U.S. Dollar and its impact on oil prices as a dollar-denominated asset is under scrutiny. Last week’s U.S. economic data influenced expectations of Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, impacting dollar strength and, consequently, oil demand.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Neutral with a Bullish Tendency

Given the current blend of factors, the short-term forecast for oil markets appears neutral but with a leaning towards bullish. Middle East tensions and China’s demand recovery are positive indicators that may support higher prices. However, the influence of the U.S. Dollar’s strength and potential changes in Federal Reserve interest rate policies could counterbalance these bullish trends. The market seems to be in a state of flux, with these opposing factors creating a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures are lower on Tuesday, but remain on the cusp of a potential breakout to the upside.

Bullish Scenario: A sustained breakout over the main top at $79.10 could trigger an acceleration to the upside with $82.68 the next major target price.

Bearish Scenario: The inability to hold the static support at $77.43 will be a sign of weakness. This could trigger a break into the 200-day moving average at $76.25. Since the trend is up, buyers are likely to come in on the first test of this moving average.

However, a failure at the 200-day MA will change the longer-term trend to down with the 50-day MA at $73.54 the next major target.

