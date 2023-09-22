Oil Prices Forecast: Russian Export Ban Elevates Global Oil Price Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Russia’s fuel export ban tightens supply.

Central banks maintain hawkish rate stances.

OPEC+ upholds production cuts, influencing prices.

Global Supply Concerns Drive Oil Prices Higher

Rising tensions have pushed oil prices higher as Russia’s ban on fuel exports raises alarms over tightening global supply. This comes even as apprehensions surrounding U.S. interest rate hikes that might impact demand linger.

Brent futures experienced a 0.5% climb to reach $93.80 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures saw a 0.7% increase, positioning at $90.26 a barrel. Despite this, the benchmarks are set for a marginal weekly fall after a robust gain of over 10% in the prior three weeks. A notable factor in this trend is the OPEC+’s decision to uphold production cuts.

Monetary Policies and Oil Demand Worries

On the backdrop of the Russian fuel export ban, oil trade remains volatile. This uncertainty is a result of conflicting sentiments—supply anxieties due to the Russian move versus concerns about dwindling demand courtesy stricter monetary regimes in the U.S. and Europe.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement to retain interest rates but assume a firmer hawkish stance, predictions indicate a rise to between 5.50-5.75% by the end of the year. This move stokes fears about hampered economic growth and the resulting reduced fuel demand. Moreover, with the U.S. dollar reaching its peak since early March, oil and similar commodities become pricier for those transacting in other currencies.

Central Banks’ Rate Stance

Not just the U.S. Federal Reserve, but the Bank of England also refrained from altering interest rates after a series of hikes. However, the Bank doesn’t seem complacent about the recent dip in inflation.

Meanwhile, a European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member hinted at the possibility of stable interest rates in their upcoming policy meeting. Norway stood out as its central bank not only hiked its benchmark rate but also hinted at another increase in December.

Outlook on Supply and Demand Dynamics

Amid the monetary policy shifts and geopolitical moves, oil prices have displayed resilience due to persistent concerns about the supply side. With global supply worries looming large, especially as we head into Q4, oil’s stronghold continues.

This sentiment is further cemented by the fact that U.S. crude stocks, particularly at Cushing (the WTI delivery hub), are at a historic low since July 2022, as OPEC+ remains firm on their production cut strategy.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the intricacies of central bank decisions, geopolitical tensions, and supply-side challenges, the short-term outlook for oil remains bullish. Traders and investors are advised to keep a keen eye on OPEC+ moves and monitor global monetary policy shifts to navigate this complex landscape.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Light Crude Oil Futures

The current 4-hour price of $90.28 is slightly above the previous 4-hour price of $89.92, indicating a modest uptick. The price is well above the long-term 200-4H moving average of $84.41 but only slightly above the short-term 50-4H moving average of $89.82, suggesting an intermediate bullish stance. The 14-4H RSI stands at 52.65, denoting marginally strong momentum without being overbought.

As for support and resistance, the commodity price lies between the main support area of $84.89-$83.81 and the main resistance area of $90.10-$93.74. Given the positioning between these crucial levels and the RSI reading, the current market sentiment appears cautiously bullish.

