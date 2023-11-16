Oil Prices Forecast: Rising US Supply Clashes With China’s Demand Woes

FXEmpire.com -

Global Oil Market Dynamics

The international oil market is currently witnessing a complex interplay of factors. Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices experienced a decline, driven by a mix of rising U.S. supply and concerns over China’s wavering demand. The U.S. crude production maintains a record high, while China’s oil refinery throughput shows a downtrend amidst economic challenges.

U.S. Supply and Contango Structure

U.S. crude oil stocks saw a substantial increase, far surpassing expectations. This rising supply adds pressure to oil prices, compounded by a contango market structure in WTI contracts, signaling investor anticipation of future price rises. However, technical factors, including prices falling below their 200-day moving average, suggest a bearish sentiment.

China’s Demand Outlook

Contrasting with the U.S. supply scenario, China’s demand presents a puzzling picture. Despite forecasts by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC predicting robust demand growth in Asia, led by China, the actual crude imports tell a different story. China’s year-on-year imports have not matched these bullish forecasts, indicating a potential overestimation of demand growth.

Regional Demand Variations

While China and India show noticeable growth in oil imports, the rest of Asia displays a mixed response, with overall imports not aligning with the optimistic projections by IEA and OPEC. Europe’s demand is likely to decline, whereas modest increases are expected in North America and Africa. The Middle East shows potential for significant demand growth, but it’s uncertain how this will influence global oil prices.

Market Implications and Forecast

The global oil market currently faces a crucial question: Will demand forecasts or actual import levels be more influential in determining oil prices? As of now, Brent and WTI are trading lower, reflecting the current market uncertainty. The short-term outlook appears bearish, given the mismatch between forecasted demand and actual import figures, alongside the technical bearish indicators in the market.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at 76.27 is positioned between the minor support level at 72.48 and the minor resistance level at 77.43, indicating a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment in the short term.

This price is below the 200-day moving average of 78.14, suggesting a longer-term bearish trend. It is also below the 50-day moving average of 85.13, reinforcing the bearish outlook.

The proximity to the minor resistance level at 77.43 could indicate potential for upward movement if this resistance is breached.

However, the overall market sentiment leans bearish given the current price’s position relative to these key technical indicators.

