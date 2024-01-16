Oil Prices Forecast: Production Slump, Stronger US Dollar Impacting Crude.

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Forecasted trends highlight production challenges and the impact of a stronger US Dollar on crude prices.

Market caution prevails amidst rising tensions and inventory accumulation.

Bearish short-term outlook for crude oil amidst geopolitical risks

Early Mixed Trade

Oil prices are currently experiencing a mixed performance on Tuesday. March WTI crude oil is trading at $72.64, showing a slight increase, while March Brent crude is at $78.23, indicating a small gain. Despite rising tensions in the Red Sea, concerns about weaker economic growth are currently affecting sentiment in the commodity market.

Market Sentiment and Factors

In the oil market right now, there is a prevailing sense of caution as traders observe the escalation of geopolitical conflicts and the accumulation of inventory in the U.S. Additionally, the extreme cold weather currently impacting the U.S. has the potential to curb oil production and affect refinery operations. As we speak, North Dakota oil production has already fallen due to extreme cold conditions.

Middle East Tensions

In the Middle East, the Houthi movement in Yemen is announcing plans to expand its targets in the Red Sea region, resulting in disruptions and increased shipping costs for oil tankers. Although oil prices showed a 2% increase last week due to rising conflict in the region, the absence of a direct impact on oil production is currently limiting any further gains.

Short-Term Outlook: Bearish

Looking at the most recent developments, oil prices weakened slightly on Monday as the limited impact of the Middle East conflict on crude output prompted profit-taking. Brent crude settled down, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also saw a decline. The realization that oil supply has not been significantly affected is currently leading to profit-taking, and the presence of a slightly stronger dollar is contributing to the decline.

In the short-term outlook, the current market conditions suggest a bearish sentiment for crude oil. The cautious approach, combined with factors such as economic concerns and geopolitical conflicts, points to potential downward pressure on oil prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price for Light Crude Oil Futures stands at 72.36, slightly below the previous daily close of 72.68. Sellers emerged on Monday after testing the 50-day moving average at 74.41.

We observe a key pivot at 72.48, serving as both minor support and resistance, guiding the short-term direction.

Despite cautious neutrality, the market leans toward medium and long-term bearishness, as it trades below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The 50-day moving average positioning bearishly relative to the 200-day moving average further underscores this weakness.

Crude oil will have to overtake the 50-day moving average at 74.41 in order to weaken the selling pressure.

