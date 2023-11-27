Oil Prices Forecast: OPEC+ Summit Key to 2024 Oil Inventory, Market Stability

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

OPEC+ meeting crucial for 2024 oil supply decisions.

Saudi Arabia and Russia may extend cuts into 2024.

IEA forecasts slight surplus in oil markets by 2024.

Oil Market Awaits OPEC+ Meeting

Brent crude oil prices edged lower on Monday, moving towards $80 a barrel, in anticipation of the OPEC+ meeting set to discuss supply cuts extending into 2024. Brent crude futures decreased by 0.68% to $80.03, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell to $74.96, down by 0.77%.

Recent Volatility and OPEC+ Delay

Last week’s oil market experienced notable fluctuations. Speculations that Saudi Arabia and Russia might prolong supply cuts into early 2024 influenced trading. However, OPEC+ delayed a key meeting to November 30 to address production target disagreements, especially for African nations, sparking mid-week price drops.

Consensus and Market Reaction

Recent reports suggest OPEC+ is nearing an agreement, with market watchers eyeing Saudi Arabia’s potential continuation of a 1 million barrels per day voluntary cut. Any deviation could pressure the market further, considering the expected surplus in early 2024.

Global Supply and Demand Outlook

OPEC’s export reductions align with supply targets, yet the United Arab Emirates plans to boost Murban crude exports next year. The International Energy Agency anticipates a slight surplus in 2024, even if OPEC+ extends cuts, due to a deceleration in demand growth.

Geopolitical Stability and Future Outlook

Easing Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions have also stabilized the market. The upcoming OPEC+ meeting is pivotal, with extended supply cuts and disciplined management essential to mitigate surplus risks and maintain price equilibrium in the coming year.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures, trading at $74.96, sit below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $83.59 and $78.13 respectively, indicating a bearish trend.

The current price is closer to the minor resistance of $77.43 than the main resistance at $82.68, suggesting limited upward momentum.

Furthermore, with the price above the main support of $66.85 and minor support at $72.48, there’s underlying market support preventing further decline.

This positioning, coupled with the moving averages’ trend, points to a cautiously bearish market sentiment.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.