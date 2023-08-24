Oil Prices Forecast: OPEC on Alert as WTI Dips Amid Global Economic Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Early trading Thursday saw a slight dip in oil prices due to unfavorable economic data across global economies.

Brent crude and U.S. WTI both reported declines, raising concerns on global demand amidst dreary PMI readings.

All eyes on U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Friday speech for cues on future interest rates influencing the oil market.

Economic Jitters and Supply Gluts Impact Oil Prices

Oil prices faced downward pressure recently, driven by grim economic data and amplified by concerns related to supply. All eyes are on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s imminent speech for potential market cues amid a climate of uncertainty.

Global Economic Picture

A slew of disappointing manufacturing data emerged from various purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings. Japan reported shrinking factory activity for the third consecutive month in August. This trend wasn’t limited to Asia; Germany’s Euro zone business activity fell more than expected. Worryingly, Britain may be sliding towards a recession, while the U.S. sees its slowest growth since February.

The Central Banks’ Assembly and Supply

The Jackson Hole symposium will convene top brass from major central banks. Discussions may revolve around maintaining higher interest rates, even as inflation eases slightly. On the oil front, Iran, despite U.S. sanctions, expects an output of 3.4 million barrels per day by September’s end. This potential supply glut is concerning for oil market stability.

Geopolitical Factors at Play

Potential changes in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector could further muddy the waters. While the U.S. considers easing sanctions, the stipulation is Venezuela’s progress towards credible presidential elections. These geopolitical shifts compound the already intricate dynamics of the oil market.

Short-Term Oil Forecast

Recent resistance for WTI crude at $83 per barrel suggests bearish sentiment ahead. While a mild rebound isn’t off the table, the immediate trajectory points to lower price points near $74 per barrel. Despite robust demand from China, a rise in U.S. gasoline stocks implies potential underestimations in global fuel consumption.

With Powell’s speech on the horizon and central bank decisions pending, oil markets tread cautiously. Supply-demand dynamics, underpinned by geopolitical and economic factors, play a crucial role in determining oil’s price path in the near term.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Crude Oil

The current 4-hour price of 78.53 represents a slight decline from the previous 4-hour close at 78.76. In relation to the 200-4H moving average, the price is positioned below this line, which is at 79.20, suggesting a bearish momentum. Meanwhile, it’s also positioned below the 50-4H moving average of 80.38, further amplifying this bearish sentiment. The 14-4H RSI stands at 39.67, indicating a weakening momentum since it’s below the neutral 50 level, though not yet in the oversold territory.

The price is marginally above the main support area at 78.29 and significantly below the main resistance at 83.61. Given these indicators, the market sentiment for Crude Oil appears bearish.

