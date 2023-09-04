Oil Prices Forecast: OPEC Impact on Global Trade Dynamics

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. Labor holiday leads to fluctuating oil prices; trading volumes dip.

Russia signals agreement with OPEC for sustained export cuts.

U.S. production surge might limit oil price hikes.

Mixed Price Movements

In light of the U.S. Labor market holiday, oil prices presented a varied performance. Trading volumes remained low due to the bank holiday. Initial support for the prices emerged from the anticipation that significant oil producers would maintain tight supplies and the Federal Reserve’s potential decision to keep the interest rates unchanged to support the U.S. economy. Notably, while Brent crude for November witnessed a slight dip to $488.44, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October dropped marginally to $85.48.

Supply and Demand Factors

Last week saw both contracts attaining their highest levels in over six months, following a weakening in the preceding two weeks. Anticipated supply cuts from major oil players like Russia and Saudi Arabia predominantly fuel these dynamics. Nevertheless, the persistent surge in U.S. oil production could set boundaries to these price increases.

Recent statements by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak affirm Russia’s agreement with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for sustained export reductions, with official details awaited this week. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is likely to extend its voluntary 1 million bpd reduction into October.

Global Market Insights

Vitol’s CEO, Russell Hardy, speaking at the APPEC conference, predicted a more relaxed global crude market in the upcoming weeks due to refinery maintenance. However, he highlighted that supplies of sour crude, known for its high sulphur content, will remain restricted. “Due to OPEC+ reductions, the supply for complex refineries in nations like India, Kuwait, and China remains inadequate,” Hardy added.

Economic Impacts and Outlook

While U.S. job growth exhibited an uptick in August, the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%. Coupled with moderated wage gains, these indicators hint at a cooling labor market. Such trends solidify the belief that the Federal Reserve might abstain from rate hikes this month.

In contrast, China’s manufacturing activity showed unexpected growth in August, alleviating some concerns about the economic vitality of the world’s top oil importer. Furthermore, Beijing’s recent economic aids, including deposit rate reductions and relaxed homebuyer borrowing regulations, bolstered oil prices.

Short-term Forecast

Given the prevailing global dynamics, especially the OPEC+ commitments and Chinese economic measures, the short-term outlook for oil prices seems cautiously bullish. However, significant uplifts might be capped by the rising U.S. oil production.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Crude Oil

The current 4-hour price of Light Crude Oil Futures is 85.43, which is slightly below its previous 4-hour price of 85.52. It’s trading above both the 200-4H moving average of 80.60 and the 50-4H moving average of 81.19, indicating a continued bullish trend. The 14-4H RSI reading at 75.14 suggests the market is currently overbought, signaling potential caution for traders.

The price is positioned just above the main support area of 84.89 to $83.81 and is approaching the main resistance between 88.68 to 90.10. Given these factors, the market sentiment appears to be bullish, but traders should be cautious due to the overbought conditions.

