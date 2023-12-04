Oil Prices Forecast: OPEC+ Cuts, Global Demand in Focus Amid Renewed Geopolitical Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

OPEC+ decision raises market skepticism, oil prices slump.

Geopolitical tensions yet to significantly affect oil supply.

U.S. monetary policy contributes to bearish oil outlook.

Oil Futures Fluctuate Amid OPEC+ Decision and Global Demand Uncertainty

Oil futures are trading lower after reversing earlier gains on Monday, weighed down by the OPEC+ decision and global fuel demand uncertainties. However, the potential supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict provided some support early, but the move was unable to gain any traction.

OPEC+ Decision and Market Skepticism

Last week saw a slump in oil prices, exceeding 2%, as skepticism loomed over the depth of supply cuts by OPEC+ and concerns about sluggish global manufacturing activity persisted. The OPEC+ cuts, announced as voluntary, sparked doubts about their full implementation and measurement, contributing to investor uncertainty.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Supply

Geopolitical events, including the resumption of fighting in Gaza and attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, have yet to significantly impact oil prices. The market does not currently perceive these events as direct threats to oil supply. However, oil prices remain pressured by factors like China’s faltering economic recovery and increased U.S. oil production.

U.S. Dollar and Interest Rate Outlook

The weakening U.S. Dollar, typically a boost for the dollar-denominated oil, has not led to increased demand. Investors are digesting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments, suggesting a slowing economy and the potential for further monetary tightening. Market expectations indicate a 60% likelihood of a rate cut by the March meeting.

Production and Global Enforcement Actions

U.S. oil rigs have reached their highest number since September, indicating a ramp-up in production. Internationally, efforts to enforce the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil continue, alongside additional U.S. sanctions on Russian entities. The U.S. is also considering “pausing” sanctions relief for Venezuela, contingent on political progress, while India resumes purchasing Venezuelan oil.

Short-term Forecast

In the short term, the outlook for oil remains bearish, influenced by the combined impact of OPEC+ decisions, geopolitical tensions, U.S. monetary policy, and global enforcement actions. The market continues to navigate a complex web of factors, with cautious investor sentiment prevailing amidst ongoing uncertainties.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at $73.48, below both the 200-day ($78.04) and 50-day ($82.14) moving averages, indicates a bearish trend. This positioning beneath key moving averages often suggests negative market sentiment and a lack of upward momentum.

Furthermore, the price sits just above the minor support level of $72.48, hinting at a delicate balance. A breach below this level could intensify selling pressure, leading towards the main support at $66.85. Conversely, a move upwards faces resistance at $77.43 (minor) and $82.68 (main).

The current setup, with the price nestled between minor support and resistance, positions it as a pivotal point in dictating short-term market trend.

Overall, the bearish sentiment is reinforced by the price’s position relative to these technical indicators.

