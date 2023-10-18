Oil Prices Forecast: Middle East Unrest, US-China Demand Fuel Oil Price Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Middle East tensions spike oil prices

Biden’s Israel visit critical for diplomacy

U.S., China fuel strong oil demand

Middle East Tensions Fuel Oil Price Surge

Oil markets were on edge this week as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East, specifically between Israel and Hamas. Brent crude and WTI oil futures saw significant gains, with Brent trading at $91.66 and WTI at $88.61. The violence in Gaza, which claimed about 500 lives, led to a ripple effect, elevating concerns of a broader conflict that could disrupt oil supply from the region.

Biden’s Middle East Visit and Diplomacy

U.S. President Joe Biden’s impending visit to Israel aims to display support for the country amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas. The cancelled summit between Biden and Arab leaders, initially aimed at seeking a diplomatic resolution to the Israel-Hamas issue, makes Biden’s trip crucial in terms of U.S. involvement in the region.

U.S. Supply and Demand Signals

Domestic factors are also influencing oil prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a significant drawdown of 4.4 million barrels in U.S. crude stocks for the week ending Oct. 13, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is anticipated to shed more light on U.S. oil inventories.

China’s Economic Outlook

China’s Q3 economic growth outperformed expectations, positively impacting oil demand. The country’s oil refinery throughput in September set a record, up 12% from the prior year. While the real estate sector could be a drag, China’s economic recovery is gaining momentum, potentially sustaining global oil demand.

Short-Term Forecast

The market presents a bullish outlook for oil prices in the short term. Factors like Middle East tensions and strong demand from the U.S. and China are likely to keep prices elevated. However, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could apply brakes on economic growth, thereby affecting oil demand.

This week’s events paint a complex portrait of the oil markets, balancing geopolitical unrest with significant economic indicators. With such multifaceted influences at play, traders should exercise caution.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures is $87.23, positioned above both the 50-day moving average of $85.58 and the 200-day moving average of $77.83, signaling a bullish trend.

While minor and main support levels sit at $82.68 and $77.43 respectively, the asset remains well above these markers, providing a cushion against downside risks. Conversely, the immediate upside targets are the minor and main resistance levels at $92.49 and $97.67, which may serve as potential barriers.

Given these parameters, the market sentiment tilts bullish. Traders should keep an eye on the resistance levels for profit-taking opportunities or trend reversals.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.