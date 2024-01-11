Oil Prices Forecast: Middle East Tensions, Upcoming US CPI Data Add to Market Uncertainty

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Oil prices on edge due to Middle East tensions and anticipation of upcoming U.S. CPI data.

Geopolitical tensions and economic indicators drive market volatility.

The oil market faces uncertainty with multiple factors at play, including the Thursday CPI release.

Mixed Sentiments in Oil Markets

Oil prices saw a day of mixed trading due to escalating Middle East tensions and an unexpected surge in U.S. crude inventories.

Price Movements and Benchmarks

At 06:41 GMT, March Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, traded at $77.41, up $0.61 (+0.79%). Simultaneously, the U.S. benchmark, March West Texas Intermediate (WTI), reached $72.01, an increase of $0.57 (+0.80%).

Surprise Rise in U.S. Crude Stockpiles

Both benchmarks faced setbacks the previous day after an unforeseen surge in U.S. crude stockpiles. This raised concerns about demand in the largest oil market. Oil prices initially gained over 1% but reversed course due to unexpected increases in crude, gasoline, and distillate storage.

Impact on Investor Sentiment

The unexpected surge in U.S. crude inventories and increased gasoline and distillate stocks influenced investor sentiment. These developments underscored concerns about slowing demand growth.

Geopolitical Factors and Ongoing Conflicts

Investor caution persisted due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, including attacks in Gaza and the Red Sea. The White House labeled attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants in the Red Sea as “escalatory,” leading to discussions about potential next steps with partners.

Market Uncertainty and Varied Influences

Market participants grappled with uncertainty, navigating a complex landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions, conflicting U.S. inventory reports, and sluggish global economic growth.

Federal Reserve and Economic Outlook

The unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories raised questions about crude oil demand. However, the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut, considering a slower-than-forecasted economic slowdown, could support oil prices. Analysts suggested that oil prices might stay above $70 until data indicates increased downward pressure on the economy.

Future Demand and China’s Trade Data

Anticipation surrounded China’s customs administration’s release of December trade data, offering insights into the demand of the world’s largest oil buyer. This data could shape the future direction of oil prices.

Market Outlook and Upcoming Catalysts

The oil market remained susceptible to near-term breakouts in either direction. Supply concerns capped gains, while concerns over supply disruptions acted as a market floor. Traders are closely monitoring the news for the next significant catalyst, which could be today’s CPI data, due to be released at 13:30 GMT.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light Crude Oil Futures is currently trading at 71.93, below both the 200-day moving average of 76.67 and the 50-day moving average of 74.75, indicating a bearish trend.

The price is also below the main resistance level of 77.43 and has not broken through any trend line resistance or support, which suggests a lack of strong upward momentum.

However, it’s slightly below the pivot at 72.48, hinting at potential stability or indecision in the market. The fact that the current price is higher than the previous close at 71.37 shows some upward movement, but overall, the market sentiment leans towards bearish, given its position relative to key moving averages and resistance levels.

