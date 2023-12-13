Oil Prices Forecast: Lower Amid Inflation, Fed Rates, Global Demand Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

Oil prices drop due to oversupply and softer demand.

Higher U.S. inflation impacts Fed’s interest rate decisions.

Mixed signals from U.S. production andglobal markettrends.

Oil Prices Stabilize Amid Market Pressures

Crude oil prices are drifting lower early Wednesday after a significant 3% drop in the previous session. This decline, marking a six-month low, was driven by oversupply worries and concerns about softening demand, accentuated by a recent unexpected rise in U.S. consumer prices.

Inflation and Fed Rates Impact

The surprising increase in the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for November has solidified expectations that the Federal Reserve might not lower interest rates in the near term.

Prolonged higher interest rates could impede economic growth, influencing a weaker demand for oil. This situation is particularly critical as higher rates tend to bolster the U.S. Dollar, making dollar-denominated commodities like crude oil more expensive for international buyers, thereby diminishing demand.

Global Demand and Supply Forecasts

The outlook for global oil demand growth suggests a slowdown in 2024, with OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) differing in their projections. The negative market sentiment is further aggravated by doubts over whether the OPEC+ agreement to curtail supplies by 2.2 million barrels per day in the first quarter will effectively balance the market.

U.S. Production and Inventory Insights

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its projections, expecting a rise in U.S. crude oil production and lowering its price forecast for Brent crude in 2024. Conversely, Tuesday’s report cited a decline in U.S. crude stocks, as indicated by the American Petroleum Institute (API), which points to a mixed short-term market outlook.

Market Direction and Short-term Forecast

The direction of the oil market on Wednesday now hinges on the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the weekly Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

A decision leaning towards a more hawkish stance could trigger further declines in oil prices. Additionally, Wednesday’s US oil stockpile data could offer further clues about market balances.

The ongoing global economic and geopolitical factors, including rising Russian crude exports and the recent OPEC+ output cut agreement, contribute to a bearishly skewed market, indicating a potential continuation of the oil price downtrend in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily LIght Crude Oil Futures

Light Crude Oil Futures currently trade at $68.14, below both the 200-day ($76.23) and 50-day ($79.08) moving averages, suggesting a bearish trend.

The current price, slightly lower than the previous close of $68.61, is just above the minor support level at $66.85, indicating some resilience. However, it’s significantly below the minor resistance at $72.48 and the main resistance at $77.43. This positioning between the minor support and minor resistance, closer to the former, hints at a cautious market sentiment.

Overall, the market sentiment for Light Crude Oil Futures appears bearish, considering its position relative to key moving averages and resistance levels.

