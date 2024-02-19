Oil Prices Forecast: Inflation, Fed Policy Key Drivers Amid Global Challenges

FXEmpire.com -

Inflationary Pressures and Interest Rate Concerns

The crude oil market is under pressure early Monday with gains being capped by increasing U.S. inflation and the prospect of a less accommodative Federal Reserve policy. Unexpected spikes in U.S. producer and consumer prices have sparked concerns about prolonged high inflation, potentially dampening oil demand. The strong consumer and producer inflation data suggest the Fed might delay interest rate cuts in 2024, affecting market trends.

At 06:57 GMT, Light Crude Oil futures are trading $77.78, down $0.68 or -0.87%.

Impact of Middle Eastern Tensions

Geopolitical issues, especially in the Middle East, continue to play a significant role in oil pricing. Recent incidents, including the attack by Yemen’s Houthi group on an oil tanker and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, contribute to regional uncertainty. However, these factors are balanced against broader concerns about global demand and economic health.

Supply and Demand Equilibrium

Global demand worries, underscored by the International Energy Agency’s forecast of a slowdown in 2024 and recession signals from the UK and Japan, are restraining oil prices. U.S. output remains strong, with production over 13 million barrels per day, potentially offsetting supply disruptions. OPEC’s substantial spare capacity also mitigates supply risks.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Short-term, the crude oil market outlook is neutral-to-bearish. Trading volumes are expected to be lower due to the U.S. holiday and post-Lunar New Year period in China. The combination of inflationary fears, Federal Reserve policy outlook, and Middle Eastern geopolitical events will be crucial in driving the market.

Prices are likely to oscillate within a tight band, with downside pressures from global economic challenges and possible upside from supply-side disruptions. Key factors to monitor include Fed policy updates and any new geopolitical developments, as these will significantly influence the market’s direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures prices are drifting lower in Monday’s holiday trade after bumping up against the January 29 main top at $79.01. This level is a potential breakout price to the upside with $82.68 the next major target.

On the downside, minor support is $77.43, followed by the major 200-day moving average at $76.25. Traders will be inclined to defend this level if tested since it represents the long-term trend.

A failure to hold the 200-day MA will put the market in a weak position with the next target the 50-day MA at $73.53. This price is intermediate trend support.

