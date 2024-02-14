Oil Prices Forecast: Inflation, Dollar Strength Test Crude Market Stability

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Crude Oil Outlook

Crude oil prices are trading nearly flat in Wednesday’s Asian session. The limited price action was largely influenced by a surprising increase in U.S. crude stocks reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and tempered expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The unexpected rise in U.S. inflation is seen as a factor delaying the anticipated rate cut cycle, which in turn affects oil demand negatively.

At 07:36 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures were trading $78.01, up $0.14 or +0.18%.

API and EIA Inventory Reports

API data revealed a significant rise in U.S. crude inventories, with an 8.52 million barrel increase, far exceeding the anticipated 2.6 million. This build in crude stocks suggests bearish market sentiment. However, this was partially offset by substantial declines in gasoline and distillate stocks. The upcoming official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected to provide further clarity, with predictions pointing to a 3.3 million barrel build.

Economic Indicators and Market Impact

The U.S. consumer inflation data showed sustained high levels, leading investors to predict a delay in Fed interest rate cuts. This has implications for economic growth and consequently, oil demand. The strengthening of the U.S. Dollar, as a result of revised rate cut expectations, also impacts oil prices negatively, as it makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

OPEC’s Influence

Contrastingly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained a bullish outlook on global oil demand for 2024 and 2025, despite concerns about OPEC members adhering to production cuts. OPEC’s forecast of robust global economic growth supports a positive demand scenario for oil.

Short-term Forecast

In the short term, oil markets are likely to remain volatile. The bearish impact of increased U.S. crude inventories and a stronger U.S. Dollar could be balanced by OPEC’s optimistic demand outlook and global economic growth forecasts.

Traders should watch for the EIA report for further direction. Additionally, the evolving situation regarding interest rate decisions and inflation data in the U.S. will be crucial in shaping oil market sentiments.

Finally, the situation in the Middle East is the wildcard with the prospect of a ceasefire in the region potentially capping gains, while an escalation of events could launch another supply disruption rally.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Despite a mixed fundamental picture, light crude oil remains in a strong position to continue its rally, bolstered by its trade on the strong side of the 200-day moving average at $76.42.

Short-term traders are toying with the pivot at $77.43, which could offer further clues as to the near-term direction of the trade on Wednesday.

If the upside momentum resumes then look for traders to challenge the main top at $79.29. This is resistance, but also a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with $82.68 an aggressive target.

