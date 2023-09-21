Oil Prices Forecast: Hawkish Fed Shadows OPEC Production Amid Inventory Draw

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices waver on anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes, overshadowing crude stockpile reduction.

Federal Reserve’s “hawkish pause” raises concerns over economic slowdown and consequent fuel demand.

The soaring U.S. dollar, at its peak since March, amplifies downward pressure on oil prices.

Fed’s Hawkish Stance Weighs on Oil Prices

Oil prices experienced a dip in the Asian market on Thursday, following a significant decline in the prior session. The anticipated U.S. interest rate hikes are overshadowing the reduced U.S. crude stockpiles’ effects. The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold the interest rates steady, though anticipated, was perceived as a hawkish pause. This outlook, signaling a potential rate rise by the end of the year, has increased concerns over a potential slowdown in economic growth and, consequently, fuel demand.

At 06:00 GMT, international-benchmark Brent crude oil is trading $91.68, down $0.67 or -0.73% and U.S. benchmark WTI crude oil is at $87.65, down $0.69 or -0.78%.

Dollar’s Strength and Inventory Drawdowns

With the Fed’s stance, the U.S. dollar soared to its highest value since March, further pressuring oil prices. A robust dollar often results in higher commodity prices for those dealing in other currencies. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicated that the decline in crude inventories last week was less significant than expected. The actual decrease was a mere 2.14 million barrels, a stark contrast to the American Petroleum Institute’s projected 5.25 million barrel reduction. This discrepancy further prompted traders to capitalize on their gains.

Supply Concerns and Future Predictions

Despite these challenges, the decline in oil prices was moderated by ongoing concerns over tight global supply as we head into Q4. Stock levels at Cushing, the WTI delivery point, have reached their lowest since July 2022. The sustained production cuts by OPEC+ also underpin these concerns.

Some experts anticipate that prices will remain stable in the near term, with potential operational minimums in tanks.

If OPEC+ continues its production cuts, inventory levels might hit unprecedented lows. Current projections indicate a supply deficit exceeding 2 million barrels per day for Q4, suggesting potential further strengthening in oil prices in the imminent future.

Short-Term Outlook: Bullish Yet Cautious

Given the ongoing global supply concerns and the predicted supply deficit for the coming quarter, the short-term outlook for oil prices appears bullish.

However, the interplay of the Fed’s monetary policy decisions and the global economic landscape necessitates vigilance among traders and investors since these actions could drive the greenback higher, pressuring demand for dollar-denominated crude oil.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Light Crude Oil Futures

The current 4-hour price of Light Crude Oil Futures stands at $88.95, showing a marginal decrease from the previous 4-hour close of $88.98. While the price is positioned above the 200-4H moving average (MA) of $84.21, it remains below the 50-4H MA at $89.55. The 14-4H RSI reading of 40.45 suggests weakened momentum and as the market edges towards oversold territory.

Furthermore, the price hovers above the main support area (84.89 to 83.81) and below the main resistance range (90.10 to 93.74). Analyzing the metrics, the market sentiment for Light Crude Oil Futures appears cautiously bearish in the short term.

