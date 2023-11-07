Oil Prices Forecast: Global Demand Woes Trigger Cautious Retreat

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices fall on China’s economic data.

Saudi, Russia extend cuts amid weak demand.

Bearish sentiment rises with economic downturn.

Market Pulse

Oil prices witnessed a retreat on Tuesday, undoing Monday’s gains as investors grappled with mixed signals from China’s economic indicators and concerns over winter demand. January Brent crude futures declined to $84.15, while December WTI crude stood at $79.96, marking a cautious sentiment in the market despite Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to maintain output cuts.

Demand Dynamics

China’s oil imports in October painted a picture of rising domestic demand despite a steeper-than-anticipated contraction in exports, hinting at a global economic downturn. Analysts anticipate China’s refinery activities to slow down in the coming months, potentially dampening oil demand and exerting additional downward pressure on prices. Moreover, the extension of production cuts suggests a cautious approach towards demand expectations.

Supply Concerns

On the supply front, the market’s attention is fixed on the duration of production restraint by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Clarity on whether these cuts will extend into early 2024 is expected by early December. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day in December, along with Russia’s continued curb on exports, underscores the prevailing concern over weak demand.

Sentiment Shift

The broader economic outlook has led to a sell-off in crude futures, with fund managers reducing their petroleum positions drastically. The ratio of bullish to bearish positions has seen a significant shift, reflecting a change from an optimistic to a more cautious market view. Diminished manufacturing activity across major economies further cements the bearish sentiment.

Outlook

With stable inventories at the NYMEX delivery point and reduced geopolitical risk in the Middle East, the market’s bullish stance has softened. The dissipating squeeze in WTI and the anticipation of a warm winter continue to suggest a bearish outlook for oil prices in the short term. This cautious sentiment is echoed in the distillate markets, particularly in Europe, where the economic outlook remains grim.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current Daily price of light crude oil futures at $79.97 lies above the 200-day moving average of $78.23, suggesting a potential long-term uptrend, but below the 50-day moving average of $86.29, indicating recent bearish sentiment. This juxtaposition typically reflects a market in transition, possibly consolidating, or gearing up for a change in trend.

The price sitting above main support at $72.48 and minor support at $77.43 while below both resistance levels further implies consolidation with a bearish tilt.

These moving averages and support/resistance levels, collectively hint at a cautious market outlook that may be leaning toward bearish in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.