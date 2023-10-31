Oil Prices Forecast: Geopolitical Strains, China’s Slowing Economy Upend Markets

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil prices rebound in Asia amid Middle East tensions

Slowing Chinese economy signals weaker demand

Hedge funds offload petroleum, shifting focus

Geopolitical Factors at Play

After a slump of more than 3% in Monday’s session, oil prices regained some ground in Asian markets on Tuesday. December Brent crude futures rose 36 cents to $87.81 a barrel, while January contracts edged up 29 cents to $86.64. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December followed suit, increasing 34 cents to $82.65 a barrel. These gains were primarily driven by mounting concerns over supply, as the geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, particularly Israel’s escalated attacks on Gaza, stoked fears.

Federal Reserve and Market Sentiment

Investor caution prevails as the market awaits the outcome of Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Previous losses were largely influenced by investor sentiments leaning towards a bearish outlook before the central bank’s decisions. This is noteworthy as the oil market usually responds dramatically to Federal Reserve policy shifts, given their direct impact on domestic fuel demand.

Supply Risks and Global Outlook

ING analysts have pointed out that disruptions to Iranian oil flows are a considerable risk, especially if tensions escalate into a full-scale invasion involving Iran. This could lead to a lost supply ranging between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day if the U.S. decides to enforce sanctions rigorously. Similarly, uncertainty over Venezuela’s elections and the possibility of the U.S. revoking its recent sanctions relief contribute to the precariousness of the supply chain.

China’s Economic Slowdown

In contrast to geopolitical factors, weaker-than-expected economic indicators from China have ignited concerns over slowing demand from the world’s second-largest oil consumer. The official purchasing managers’ index fell below the 50-point threshold, indicating contraction rather than expansion. This could potentially impact oil prices negatively, as China is a significant player in global oil demand.

Short-Term Forecast: Mixed Outlook

Portfolio investors seem to have resumed offloading petroleum assets, according to John Kemp at Reuters, shifting from Middle East conflict fears to concerns over rising interest rates affecting the global economy. In summary, the outlook remains mixed. While supply constraints arising from geopolitical tensions provide bullish signals, slowdown signs from China and uncertainties surrounding Federal Reserve decisions contribute to a bearish undercurrent.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at $82.78 sits above the main support level of $77.43 but below the minor resistance at $88.21. It’s also marginally higher than the minor support level of $82.68, suggesting some buying interest.

The asset is trading above its 200-day moving average of $78.24, indicating a longer-term bullish trend, but below the 50-day moving average of $86.19, which could signal short-term weakness.

Overall, the market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, with the asset finding some footing above key support levels but facing headwinds from the short-term moving average.

The latest price action suggests sellers are in control with the 200-day moving average at $78.24 the next likely target.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.