Oil Prices Forecast: Futures Indicate Waning Demand Amid Robust Dollar, OPEC Dynamics

Highlights

Early Asian trading sees marginal price gain, yet a weekly dip is anticipated.

Upcoming comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell heighten investor caution.

Dollar’s strength coupled with global manufacturing declines suppress oil appeal.

Oil Prices Rise, But Weekly Decline Looms

Early Asian trade on Friday witnessed a marginal surge in oil prices. Nevertheless, they are poised to end the week on a descending note, influenced by global manufacturing downturns and a robust dollar.

Current Market Dynamics

In the early hours, Brent crude advanced to $83.54 a barrel, marking an 18 cent rise. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw an uptick, settling at $79.32 a barrel. Despite these gains, crude prices are projected to decrease by 2% to 3% by week’s end, marking the second successive weekly decline. This comes after a slight rise in the prior session, spurred by data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global which highlighted a 3% drop in gasoil stocks in the ARA refining and storage hub.

External Economic Influences

The impending remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium have stirred caution among investors. As a result, the dollar soared to a 10-week apex, diminishing the appeal of oil for those holding other currencies. This dynamic is exacerbated by shrinking factory activities in major global economies. Japan, for instance, recorded a drop in factory activity for the third consecutive month, while the Euro zone and Britain have also reported economic downturns.

India’s Consumption Patterns

India, a significant player in the oil market, has reported stagnating oil consumption growth, a consequence of inflation and decelerating global trade. Notably, the increase recorded over the initial seven months equated to approximately 255,000 bpd, a significant fall from the previous year.

Supply-Side Overview

The week brought reports suggesting Saudi Arabia’s potential extension of its production cuts into October. This move, however, seemed to have a muted impact on market sentiments. Meanwhile, despite existing U.S. sanctions, Iran’s oil minister announced expectations of the country’s crude oil output hitting 3.4 million bpd by September’s end.

Short-Term Forecast

While oil prices have experienced minor fluctuations, overarching market dynamics point towards a weekly decline. Factors ranging from global economic performance to currency strengths play pivotal roles in shaping the market’s trajectory.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Crude Oil

The current 4-hour price at $79.31 has just dipped below the 200-4H moving average of $79.34, signaling a possible bearish crossover. This sentiment is further reinforced as it remains below the 50-4H moving average, which is at $80.03. The 14-4H RSI stands at 48.82, which, being below the neutral 50 mark, suggests weaker momentum.

The price is currently hovering just above the main support range of $79.05 to $78.29, indicating a critical juncture. With the main resistance area between $81.43 to $81.75. Based on these indicators, the market leans slightly bearish in the short term.

