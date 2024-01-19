Oil Prices Forecast: Firm Amid Global Geopolitical Unrest

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Geopolitical unrest, U.S. weather disrupt oil supply

Middle East tensions, China’s recovery impact prices

Oil market volatility expected to persist

Current State of the Oil Market

Oil prices are currently inching higher, as traders focus on the combined effects of geopolitical unrest, disruptions in U.S. oil production due to severe weather, and the impact of a strengthening U.S. Dollar on global demand.

These factors are taking precedence over the slower demand growth in China and predictions of a well-supplied market.

Influences from Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Issues

At present, Brent crude futures stand at $79.12 a barrel, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures at $74.21. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are forecasting a strong rise in global oil demand, a bullish indicator.

Simultaneously, the IEA projects a substantial increase in world oil supply for 2024, primarily driven by the United States, Brazil, Guyana, and Canada. This anticipated surge in supply could exert a bearish influence on oil prices.

Impact of Middle Eastern Tensions and Economic Recovery in Major Economies

The escalating tensions in the Middle East, especially the recent strife between Pakistan and Iran, are deterring traders from holding short positions in oil. Yet, the slow pace of economic recovery in China and the looming U.S.-China tensions ahead of the American presidential election are causing caution in building long positions. These geopolitical developments could potentially elevate prices due to supply risks, but a sluggish economic rebound in key markets like China may exert downward pressure.

Effects of Shipping Disruptions and U.S. Production Challenges

The recent reduction in global shipping activity, particularly the decreased tanker traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the ongoing attacks on U.S. ships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, are contributing to the current supply concerns.

In the U.S., the Energy Information Administration’s report of a larger-than-expected decrease in crude inventories indicates robust demand, which could be bullish for prices. However, the rise in gasoline and distillate inventories to multi-year highs, coupled with a significant cut in oil output in North Dakota due to extreme cold, might lead to downward pressure on prices.

Market Forecast

Considering these various elements, the oil market is likely to remain volatile. The ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the evolving dynamics of U.S.-China relations are crucial in determining the market’s direction. Without a significant escalation in these areas, WTI is expected to maintain its current price range of $70-$76. Traders are advised to stay alert to these developments, as they are key to understanding the short-term movements in the market.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of Light Crude Oil Futures at 74.07 has crossed above the 50-day moving average of 73.84, indicating a shift towards bullish sentiment. This move positions the market in a favorable light, as it now operates above a key short-term average.

Traders are likely to focus next on the 200-day moving average at 76.58, a pivotal level that could reinforce bullish momentum if surpassed. The recent price is also hovering above the minor support of 72.48, further underlining its strength.

