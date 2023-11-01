Oil Prices Forecast: Easing Global Supply Concerns Weigh Ahead of Fed Decisions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. and OPEC boost record production levels

Mixed demand outlook adds market uncertainty

Geopolitical risks could tip market balance

Central Banks and Geopolitics Influence Oil Markets

International benchmark Brent and US benchmark WTI crude oil prices are displaying restrained volatility early Wednesday, succumbing to the broader economic narratives shaped by central bank policies and geopolitical tensions. As traders keep a watchful eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central banks, the market has also been influenced by conflict in the Middle East and surging U.S. production levels.

Supply Outlook

U.S. crude oil production continues to break records, reaching a monthly high of 13.05 million barrels per day in August, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). This is reflective of a broader trend, where output has steadily risen by 0.7% from the previous month. Production levels in Texas, the top U.S. oil-producing state, increased by 0.5% to a monthly record of 5.63 million bpd. Furthermore, OPEC has also upped its game with an output rise of 180,000 barrels per day in October, largely due to increased production in Nigeria and Angola.

Demand Outlook

While supply seems abundant, demand is a mixed bag. On the one hand, U.S. demand for crude and petroleum products surged to 20.88 million bpd in August, its highest level since 2019. On the flip side, weaker manufacturing activity in China—the world’s second-largest oil consumer—casts a shadow on global demand prospects. Eurozone inflation, which has dipped to its lowest in two years, further indicates that the European Central Bank is unlikely to raise interest rates, potentially dampening oil demand in the region.

Central Banks and Geopolitics

Geopolitical risks, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, could offset gains from record production levels. The Israel-Hamas conflict has yet to directly impact oil supply, but it remains a variable that could tighten market conditions. Meanwhile, central bank decisions on interest rates have an indirect but significant impact on oil demand. With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to hold rates steady, the market is cautiously optimistic about short-term demand.

Short-Term Forecast

In light of rising production levels from both the U.S. and OPEC, the short-term outlook for crude oil leans bearish on the supply side. This abundance of supply has the potential to outweigh demand, thereby exerting downward pressure on prices. However, this could be mitigated by any escalation in the Middle East conflict, which would likely be bullish due to the potential for supply disruptions. Hence, traders should remain vigilant, as the market balance remains precarious and could easily swing in favor of higher prices under the right geopolitical conditions.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures stands at $81.06, hovering just above minor support at $77.43 and below minor resistance at $82.68.

It’s notably positioned between the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $86.19 and $78.23 respectively, suggesting a lack of strong directional bias in the short to medium term.

The market seems to be in a consolidation phase, with neither the bulls nor the bears taking decisive control.

Given these conditions, the market sentiment appears to be neutral, leaning slightly bullish as the asset is closer to minor resistance and above main support at $72.48 as well as the 200-day moving average.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.