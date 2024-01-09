Oil Prices Forecast: Crude’s Slide Fueled by Geopolitical Tensions, OPEC Moves

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Oil prices fall due to Middle East tensions, OPEC supply

Dollar influence and U.S. policy impact oil prices

Short-term forecast: Bearish market with price bounds

Oil Market Continues Downward Trend

In today’s trading session, oil prices are extending their downward trajectory from Monday.

As of 06:28 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures are trading at $70.58, marking a decrease of $0.19 or -0.27%. Additionally, March WTI crude oil futures are at $70.70, down by $0.22 or -0.31%, and March Brent crude oil futures are currently at $76.01, lower by $0.11 or -0.14%.

This continued selling pressure reflects the market’s complex response to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, demand uncertainties, and recent changes in OPEC’s supply strategy.

Impact of OPEC and Geopolitical Developments

The market’s recent behavior can be largely attributed to key developments in OPEC’s strategy and geopolitical events. The substantial price cuts by Saudi Arabia and increased output from OPEC members like Angola, Iraq, and Nigeria are pivotal factors here. These changes counterbalance supply concerns stirred by the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has the potential to escalate into a larger regional crisis, potentially impacting Middle Eastern oil supplies.

Dollar’s Influence and U.S. Policy Stance

The U.S. dollar’s current pause in its rally is also playing a role, reinforcing the oil prices as it becomes more accessible to holders of other currencies. Additionally, recent comments by Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicating a shift towards potentially lowering interest rates contribute to the market’s current sentiment.

Hedge Fund Short Selling

A notable trend highlighted by John Kemp from Reuters is the resurgence of short selling by hedge funds in petroleum futures. This is especially pronounced in crude oil, driven by renewed skepticism about oil consumption growth in the coming year.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking at the short-term outlook, the oil market is expected to exhibit bearish tendencies. This forecast is grounded in the ongoing supply adjustments by OPEC, the geopolitical instability in the Middle East, and the recent trend of hedge fund short selling.

Although the shutdown of Libya’s largest oilfield introduces some bullish elements to the market, the predominant trend indicates a market constrained within certain bounds, leaning towards a bearish outlook. prices are anticipated to hover between $75 and $80 per barrel, with the prevailing market conditions and upcoming U.S. inventory data likely to influence future trends.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of Light Crude Oil Futures at $70.62 is slightly below its previous close of $70.77, indicating a minor downtrend. This price is beneath both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $77.77 and $74.97 respectively, suggesting bearish sentiment.

The absence of trend line supports or resistances indicates a lack of clear directional momentum. However, the price is hovering above the minor support level of $66.85 but below the minor resistance of $72.48.

The proximity to the minor resistance level, coupled with the price being below key moving averages, leans towards a bearish market outlook in the short term, unless it breaks above the minor resistance, which could signal a shift in sentiment.

