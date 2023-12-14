Oil Prices Forecast: Crude Up Amid EIA Report, Fed Policy, Middle East Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. crude stocks drop, prices edge higher.

Fed signals potential policy pivot by 2024.

Middle East tensions influence oil market trends.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices are witnessing a modest uptick in early trading on Thursday, bolstered by a larger-than-expected withdrawal from U.S. crude reserves and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s signals of potential cuts in borrowing costs by 2024. Amplifying these gains are escalating tensions in the Middle East.

WTI, Brent Crude Prices Rebound But Remain in Contango

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January are trading at $69.80, marking a rise of 0.48%, while February Brent crude oil stands at $74.65, up by 0.53%. Notably, both benchmarks experienced their lowest levels since June earlier in the week and were in a state of contango. This bearish trend, where future prices outpace current prices, may stimulate storage and later sales of oil at higher rates.

EIA Report Insights

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed an unexpected 4.3 million barrel reduction in crude stockpiles for the week ending Dec. 8, primarily due to a drop in imports. This drawdown surpasses the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) estimates, indicating a supportive market environment.

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates while indicating a potential pivot in policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that the era of aggressive monetary tightening might be nearing its end, with a shift towards cutting borrowing costs visible in 2024. This change is predicated on the ongoing cooling of inflation and a balanced economic slowdown, avoiding a harsh recession.

Middle East Tensions and OPEC’s Perspective

Concerns over Middle East oil supply security intensified following an attack on a tanker in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, OPEC attributes the recent slump in crude prices to overstated worries about oil demand growth. Since OPEC+ announced new production cuts on Nov. 30, Brent futures have declined by approximately 10%.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the current market conditions, including the EIA report, Federal Reserve’s policy shift, and Middle Eastern geopolitical factors, the short-term outlook for oil prices leans towards the start of a bullish trend. However, this outlook remains sensitive to evolving global economic indicators and geopolitical events.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light Crude Oil Futures are exhibiting cautious optimism in the current session. The daily price of $69.76 is slightly above the previous close of $69.47, indicating a subtle upward momentum.

However, the price hovers below both the 200-day ($76.21) and 50-day ($78.84) moving averages, suggesting a bearish trend in a longer-term perspective.

The proximity to the main support level at $66.85 might offer a strong floor, while approaching the minor resistance at $72.48 could signal a shift in market sentiment.

Considering these factors, the market sentiment leans towards cautious bearishness, with potential for a reversal if the minor resistance is breached convincingly.

