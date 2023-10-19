Oil Prices Forecast: Crude Stumbles as OPEC Snubs Iran’s Embargo Call

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

OPEC ignores Iran’s call for Israel oil embargo.

U.S. plans to relax Venezuela oil sanctions.

Oil prices dip early Thursday, reversing previous gains.

Oil Prices Fluctuate Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Policy Shifts

Benchmarks WTI and Brent oil markets are in the midst of a rollercoaster week, with prices initially softening on Monday and Tuesday before surging on Wednesday. The mid-week rally was fueled by Iran’s call for an oil embargo against Israel and a greater-than-anticipated reduction in U.S. oil stockpiles. Nevertheless, prices retreated late Wednesday and into Thursday as OPEC dismissed Iran’s call for an embargo and the U.S. indicated plans to ease sanctions on Venezuela.

Supply Concerns

Last week’s heightened tensions between Iran and Israel sparked fears of supply disruption, buoying oil prices. Iran’s push for an embargo, however, didn’t find favor with OPEC, easing those concerns. On the other side of the globe, the U.S. reported a sharp draw in oil inventories, implying that supplies were tightening. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles dropped by 3.2 million barrels.

Demand Outlook

While geopolitical tensions added upward pressure on prices, the market found little respite. The U.S.’s plan to ease sanctions on Venezuela, an OPEC member, could potentially increase global supply, balancing out some of the demand-pull. However, this depends on Venezuela attracting the investments it needs to ramp up production, which is far from certain given years of under-investment and deteriorated infrastructure.

U.S.-Venezuela Policy Shift

The U.S. issued a six-month license to authorize transactions in Venezuela’s energy sector, aiming to improve oil flows and counter high prices. The move is more expansive than expected, allowing global energy firms to work with state-run PDVSA without needing individual licenses. But experts caution that Venezuela’s exports won’t significantly offset global cuts without sustained investment.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the unresolved geopolitical tensions and the uncertain impact of U.S. policy changes on Venezuelan oil supply, the market remains volatile. Short-term, we’re looking at a neutral to bearish outlook as the various factors pulling the market in opposite directions seem likely to cancel each other out.

This high-stakes game of supply and demand leaves traders treading cautiously, making it all the more important to keep an eye on the evolving geopolitical landscape and policy shifts.

Technical Analysis

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at $87.14 is above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $77.88 and $85.64 respectively, signaling bullish momentum. However, the price is sandwiched between minor support at $82.68 and minor resistance at $92.49, suggesting a lack of decisive movement.

Main support and resistance levels stand at $77.43 and $97.67, which act as crucial barriers for significant trend reversals.

The market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, contingent on breaking the minor resistance to confirm the upward trend.

