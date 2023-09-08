Oil Prices Forecast: China’s Economy, Strong US Dollar Fueling Profit-Taking

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Oil pulls back from 10-month highs due to China, U.S. dollar.

U.S. crude stockpiles drop, China’s crude imports surge 30.9%.

Mixed outlook remains; Russian exports and China’s economy key.

Oil Price Dynamics Amid Geopolitical and Economic Factors

Oil prices retraced this week, moving away from 10-month highs achieved earlier. This retreat was mainly due to worries about China’s economic health and an ascendant U.S. dollar. Despite cuts from major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia, both Brent and WTI benchmarks dipped nearly 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, but maintained a weekly gain close to 1%.

Supply Cuts vs. Global Economic Trends

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s voluntary supply cuts, extended through the end of the year, had initially pushed benchmarks to their 10-month highs. However, according to Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst from Phillip Nova, the resurgence of the U.S. dollar and China’s uneven recovery have curtailed this bullish momentum. A robust U.S. dollar, bolstered by expectations of sustained high U.S. interest rates, makes crude purchases pricier in other currencies. Moreover, investors have largely priced in the extended supply cuts, seeking signs of increased global demand, particularly from China, before boosting investments.

China’s Economic Indicators

Despite concerns about China’s economy, its crude imports saw a 30.9% surge last month. Refiners increased processing rates to take advantage of better profit margins from exported fuel. Nonetheless, August data revealed a contraction in China’s exports and imports, reflecting the global economic pressures and muted domestic consumer spending.

U.S. Inventory and Demand Dynamics

The U.S. experienced a larger-than-anticipated draw in crude oil inventories, which provided subdued support to oil prices. For the fourth consecutive week, U.S. crude stockpiles diminished. A reduction of 6.3 million barrels was noted, tripling analyst expectations. This depletion signifies that U.S. refiners are ramping up operations to meet the global energy demand.

Short-term Forecast

While the extended supply cuts and the recent U.S. inventory draw provide some bullish sentiments, the evolving economic landscape, especially in China, and possible Russian export boosts due to seasonal refinery maintenance, present a mixed short-term outlook. It remains cautiously bearish until clear signs of sustained global demand emerge.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Light Crude Oil Futures

The current 4-hour price of Light Crude Oil Futures is $86.35, slightly above both the 200-4H moving average of $81.78 and the 50-4H moving average of $84.52, indicating bullish momentum. The 14-4H RSI reading sits at 52.85, presenting a neutral to slightly bullish sentiment.

Price-wise, it’s nestled above the main support zone (from $84.89 to $83.81) and is edging towards the primary resistance area (from $88.68 to $90.10). Based on the data, the market sentiment for Light Crude Oil Futures on the 4-hour chart is predominantly bullish.

