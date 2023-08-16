Oil Prices Forecast: China’s Economic Woes Weigh on Global Oil Prices

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

China’s economic data signals oil market concern.

U.S. sees significant decline in crude inventories.

OPEC+ measures combat China’s uncertain economy.

Overview

Crude oil prices are lower early Wednesday, largely influenced by China’s economic data. This downturn has overshadowed the notable decline in U.S. oil reserves.

China’s July Data Darkens Oil Outlook

China’s economic activity data for July has taken the spotlight, indicating potential trouble ahead for the oil market. Disappointing metrics in retail sales, industrial outputs, and investments suggest an impending slowdown in the nation’s economic growth. Such figures have raised concerns about China’s ability to meet its 5% growth target this year without significant fiscal intervention.

As a result, Beijing has initiated key policy rate cuts, aiming to boost economic activities and potentially rejuvenate oil demand. If China opts for aggressive stimulus measures, the oil market might see an increase in commodity demand and a consequential rise in oil prices. The Q4 forecast heavily leans on China’s macroeconomic moves.

US Cushing Hub Inventories Plunge

Meanwhile, the U.S. is witnessing significant activity in the oil sector. Crude inventories, especially at the Cushing hub, have reached their lowest since April. This inventory decline implies that demand is robust or supply has decreased, a scenario which typically supports oil price increases. This trend is further underscored by Asian refineries swiftly securing available U.S. oil cargoes.

More OPEC+ Output Cuts Ahead?

Adding to the global dynamic, major countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the influential OPEC+ group, have implemented supply cuts, indirectly supporting oil prices in the recent past. With China’s uncertain economic trajectory, such countries might employ further strategic measures to ensure market stability.

Short-term Forecast

The present market sentiment is bearish, influenced heavily by China’s economic health. However, the reduction in U.S. stockpiles and potential interventions by OPEC+ might introduce bullish elements. The immediate future of oil prices largely depends on China’s next economic moves and strategies.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Crude Oil

The current 4-hour price of Crude Oil stands at $80.65, showing a slight decline from the previous 4-hour close at $80.98. When we analyze its position relative to the moving averages, the commodity trades above the 200-4H moving average of $77.66 but below the 50-4H moving average of $82.52. This suggests a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment. The 14-4H RSI, at 36.59, indicates weakened momentum and is nearing the oversold threshold.

The price is situated just above the main support zone of $78.29 to $79.05 and is below the main resistance area ranging from $81.73 to $83.63. Based on this analysis, the Crude Oil market on the 4-hour chart appears to be bearish, but caution is advised due to its proximity to the main support area.

