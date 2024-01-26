Oil Prices Forecast: China’s Diplomatic Efforts Seek to Calm Middle East Tensions

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Oil prices waver due to Red Sea geopolitical shifts.

China exerts influence in Iran-Houthi negotiations, impacting trade.

U.S., China economic reports signal robust demand for oil.

Geopolitical Influence on Market Performance

Oil prices experienced a slight downturn in Friday’s trading but are on track for a net weekly increase, bolstered by strong economic data from the United States and China and a notable decrease in U.S. crude inventories.

At 07:52 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures are trading $76.78, down $0.58 or -0.75%. The U.S. benchmark was poised for a second week of gains, up over 4% for the period.

A key factor influencing the price action on Friday is the easing of tensions in the Red Sea, primarily driven by China’s diplomatic efforts to reduce Houthi militia attacks through its influence on Iran.

This development not only underscores China’s significant role in shaping global oil trade trends but also highlights the oil market’s acute responsiveness to geopolitical shifts alongside key economic indicators. The combination of reduced geopolitical risk and the drawdown in U.S. oil stockpiles has set a positive tone for the week’s market performance.

China-Iran Trade Equation

The trade relationship between China and Iran is a key factor in the market. China’s significant consumption of Iranian oil is a major component of Iran’s exports, yet it represents a small segment of China’s total oil imports. This imbalance grants China considerable leverage over Iran, although Iran’s regional alliances and broader strategic interests complicate this dynamic.

Supply and Demand Outlook

On the supply side, the recent decrease in U.S. crude stockpiles and the potential normalization of Red Sea shipping routes are mitigating supply concerns. Meanwhile, demand is underpinned by robust economic growth in the U.S. and China, pointing towards sustained demand for oil.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The short-term forecast for the oil market leans bullish, driven by a blend of positive economic data and reduced geopolitical risks. However, the market remains vigilant to shifts in Middle Eastern geopolitics, which could rapidly alter supply conditions and impact price trends.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light crude oil futures are easing on Friday after crossing to the strong side of the 200-day moving average the previous session. This makes $76.50 a pivotal price today.

Should buyers successfully defend $76.50 and overtake resistance at $77.43 then we could see an acceleration to the upside with the next major resistance coming in at $82.68.

On the downside, the inability to hold above the 200-day MA will be a sign of weakness, setting up a potential correction into the 50-day MA at $73.68.

