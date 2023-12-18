Oil Prices Forecast: Brent, WTI Rise on Geopolitical Tensions, Fed’s Rate Hints

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Brent, WTI prices climb on Russian export reductions, Red Sea risks

IEA, EIA offer differing 2024 oil forecasts amidst Fed’s rate signals

Market optimism countered by caution in short-term oil outlook

Brent and WTI Edge Higher

International-benchmark Brent and U.S.-benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices are edging higher early Monday, buoyed by reduced Russian exports and concerns over supply disruptions from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

At 06:30 GMT, February Brent crude oil futures are trading $77.28, up $0.73 or +0.95%. February WTI crude oil is at $72.48, up $0.70 or +0.98%.

Russian Cuts, Suez Tensions Boost Oil

Russia’s announcement of deeper oil export cuts and the avoidance of the Suez Canal by major shippers due to heightened militant activities contributed to this surge. Additionally, Brent and WTI ended a prolonged decline last week, following the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which hinted at a slower pace of interest rate hikes.

Global Demand and Policy Influences

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its 2024 oil consumption forecast, indicating a positive demand outlook. In contrast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts Brent crude at $83 per barrel for 2024, showing a more conservative estimate. The Federal Reserve’s potential reduction in borrowing costs could lead to a weaker dollar, making oil more affordable globally and potentially boosting demand.

Short-Term Outlook

In the coming week, the crude oil market is expected to show cautious optimism. The anticipated increase in global demand, primarily driven by OPEC’s forecasts, contrasts with the EIA’s modest outlook. The market is likely to experience a cautious uptrend, influenced by the weakening dollar and optimistic demand projections. However, traders should remain vigilant, as economic indicators and market sentiment could induce volatility.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of Light Crude Oil Futures at 72.54 is slightly above its previous close of 71.78, indicating a modest upward movement in the short term.

This price is positioned below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, with values at 76.50 and 78.83 respectively, suggesting a bearish trend in the longer term.

The proximity of the current price to the minor support and resistance level, both at 72.48, indicates a pivotal moment for the market. A sustained move above this level could shift short-term sentiment to bullish, while a decline below might reinforce bearish trends.

The main support and resistance levels at 66.85 and 77.43 serve as critical thresholds for more significant trend reversals.

The current market scenario, with prices below key moving averages and near pivotal support/resistance levels, leans towards a bearish sentiment, but the market is at a juncture where short-term fluctuations could influence the direction significantly.

