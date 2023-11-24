Oil Prices Forecast: Brent, WTI Futures Dip as OPEC+ Decision Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

OPEC+ meeting delay spurs market speculation.

Brent, WTI futures experience modest declines.

Mixed global outlooks impact crude oil trends.

Oil Market Trends

The crude oil market is setting a cautious tone early Friday, with both U.S. and international benchmark crude futures registering modest declines. Traders remained attentive to OPEC+’s potential moves regarding production cuts, a factor significantly influencing market sentiment.

Market Movements

Brent crude futures saw a slight decrease of 0.07%, reaching $81.36, continuing the downtrend from the previous session. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a more notable fall of 0.86%, landing at $76.44. This marked a change from Wednesday’s close, with Thursday not seeing a settlement due to a U.S. public holiday. Notably, both Brent and WTI are poised for their first weekly gain in five weeks, buoyed by expectations of OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, potentially reducing supply to stabilize the market into 2024.

OPEC+ Deliberations

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, unexpectedly postponed their ministerial meeting, intensifying market speculation. This delay, set until Nov. 30, followed disagreements on production levels. Market reactions were swift, with Brent futures dropping by 4% and WTI by 5% during Wednesday’s trading. However, the consensus leans towards an extension of the current production cuts.

Mixed Signals from Global Markets

While Chinese market outlooks seemed robust, aiding market sentiment, U.S. market indicators showed a contrasting picture. Higher U.S. crude stockpiles and diminishing refining margins hinted at reduced crude demand, potentially capping gains from the Chinese market positivity. Furthermore, the long-term outlook for China’s oil demand growth appears tepid, with projections of a slowdown to around 4% in the first half of 2024, amidst challenges in the property sector.

Forecast

Given these factors, the near-term trend in oil markets appears bearish. The balance between OPEC+’s potential production cuts and the mixed global demand outlook suggests cautious trading in the coming weeks, with a close watch on OPEC+’s upcoming decisions and global economic indicators.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The current daily price of light crude oil futures at $76.52 is slightly below the previous close of $77.10, indicating a modest downward movement.

It’s also trading below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at $78.15 and $83.93 respectively, suggesting a bearish trend in the short to medium term.

The price is situated between the minor resistance at $77.43 and the main support at $66.85. This positioning, closer to the minor resistance, could indicate a potential for a rebound if it breaks through this resistance level. However, the proximity to the main support also suggests a vulnerability to further declines.

The overall sentiment, considering these factors, leans towards bearishness in the current market context. Over the near-term, trader reaction to the 200-day moving average will set the tone.

