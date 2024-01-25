Oil Prices Forecast: Boosted by US Stockpile Drop, China Stimulus

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

US crude stockpiles plummet, driving oil prices higher.

China’s economic measures inject hope, stimulate oil demand.

Middle East tensions persist, yet direct impact on oil limited.

Supported by Dollar weakness ahead of GDP report.

Oil Market Gains Momentum

Crude oil is trading higher on Thursday, primarily driven by a significant drop in U.S. crude stockpiles the previous session.

At 06:50 GMT, Light Crude Oil Futures are trading $75.40, up $0.31 or +0.41%.

US Stockpile Decline Fuels Rally

Data revealed by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a staggering fall of 9.2 million barrels of crude oil last week. This figure substantially exceeded analysts’ expectations of a 2.2 million-barrel draw, as per a Reuters poll. The reduction in stockpiles was attributed to a decrease in U.S. crude imports and reduced output, which dipped to a five-month low of 12.3 million barrels per day, impacted by severe winter weather.

China’s Economic Measures Boost Confidence

Further bolstering the oil market was the optimism surrounding China’s economic recovery. The Chinese central bank’s recent decision to cut banks’ reserve ratios is expected to inject approximately $140 billion into the banking system. This move, coupled with China’s expanded scope for commercial property lending, is seen as a robust support measure for the economy and the struggling real estate sector, sparking hopes for increased oil demand.

Geopolitical Tensions and Middle East Uncertainty

Geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East continue to be a critical factor. While recent U.S. military actions in Yemen have heightened tensions, there has been no direct impact on crude oil supplies. Market analysts note that the anticipation of potential disruptions in oil flow has already been factored into prices.

Weak US Dollar and Economic Indicators

A dip in the U.S. Dollar also played a role in the oil price surge, as it makes the dollar-denominated commodity more attractive to foreign buyers. However, the focus now shifts to upcoming U.S. economic data, including the first reading of the fourth quarter GDP and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, which are expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and, by extension, crude oil demand.

Short-Term Outlook

Given the current market conditions, including the U.S. inventory draw, China’s economic policy measures, and the geopolitical landscape, the short-term outlook for oil markets appears bullish. However, traders will be closely monitoring the upcoming U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve decisions for further market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

Light Crude Oil futures are up, riding the momentum from a solid close above the 50-day MA at $73.67. The focus now shifts to the 200-day MA, where sellers might step in on the initial test. A break above this, coupled with a push past $77.43 resistance, could fuel further upside activity.

The reaction at the 200-day MA will be crucial, as it may either pave the way for a stronger bullish trend or halt the current ascent. Traders are watching these levels closely for the next significant move in Light Crude Oil futures.

