Oil Prices Forecast for 2024: Trader Reaction to $79.50 Sets Yearly Tone

Highlights

Geopolitical events reshaping oil supply and demand.

China’s slowing oil demand signals global shift.

Renewables, EVs influencing long-term oil trends.

2023 in Review

Market Performance and Major Events Impact

Throughout 2023, the global oil markets underwent significant recalibration due to the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, notably Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These events led to a realignment of benchmark crude oil prices to pre-war levels and a reshuffling of global trade flows. Advanced economies experienced a slowdown in oil demand growth, while there was a notable increase in upstream investments, reaching the highest levels since 2015.

China’s Influence and Demand Trends

In 2023, China witnessed a surge in oil demand due to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, marking a period of robust growth. However, forecasts for 2024 indicate a significant slowdown, with projections suggesting a growth of only 500,000 barrels per day, as reported by a Bloomberg survey. This slowdown represents a substantial shift from the impressive 10% growth rate experienced in 2023.

The deceleration in demand is attributed to China’s normalization of economic activities and a strategic shift towards sustainability and efficiency in energy policies. Further influencing this trend is China’s growing emphasis on renewable energy and electric vehicles, which are expected to reshape its oil consumption patterns. Despite this, the petrochemical sector continues to be a major driver of oil demand in China.

Long-term forecasts by CNPC’s Economics and Technology Research Institute anticipate China’s oil demand peaking by 2030, with petrochemicals accounting for a significant share. Post-2030, a gradual decrease in oil consumption is expected, aligning with global trends toward cleaner energy and increased efficiency. China’s energy landscape, marked by these evolving dynamics, plays a crucial role in shaping global oil demand trends and presents both challenges and opportunities in the global oil market.

Supply Dynamics

Non-OPEC+ countries like the United States, Brazil, and Guyana significantly increased the global oil supply. OPEC+ countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, focused on capacity building.

Global Economic Forecast for 2024

Economic Growth Projections

Daily Light Crude Oil Futures

The International Energy Agency (IEA) revised its oil demand growth forecast for 2024 to 930,000 barrels per day (bpd), lower than OPEC’s projection of 2.25 million bpd. The IEA’s forecast reflects a shift towards lower-emission energy sources and improvements in energy efficiency.

Impact on Oil Consumption Patterns

The global oil demand is anticipated to be driven by the petrochemical sector, with advancements in electric vehicle (EV) sales and energy efficiency improvements influencing consumption patterns.

Climate News and Its Impact on the Oil Industry

COP28 Developments

Government ministers from nearly 200 countries approved a deal at COP28 to move away from fossil fuels. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry highlighted the strong message this agreement sends to the world, marking a significant shift towards cleaner energy technologies.

U.S. Policy in the Spotlight

The U.S., having reached an all-time high in oil output, faces the challenge of balancing oil production with renewable energy transition. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that American oil output hit a record of 13.2 million bpd in September.

EIA’s 2024 Forecast and U.S. Production

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its 2024 price forecast for Brent crude to an average of $83 per barrel, a decrease from the previous estimate of $93 per barrel, despite OPEC+’s recent production cut announcement.

OPEC’s Optimistic Stance

OPEC maintains a hopeful outlook for the oil market’s future, expecting the demand for crude oil to outpace the supply increase from non-OPEC sources. OPEC attributes recent declines in oil prices to speculative actions and overblown concerns.

Investment Opportunities

Given OPEC’s expectations for oil demand, the current price level presents an attractive investment opportunity in high-quality oil companies.

OPEC’s Production Forecast and Strategy

OPEC estimates a need for 29.68 million b/d in Q1 2024, compared to 27.84 million b/d in November 2023. To manage market concerns, OPEC and allies plan to reduce production by 700,000 b/d, aiming to tighten global oil supply and stabilize prices.

Angola’s Exit from OPEC

In a significant development, Angola announced its withdrawal from OPEC in late 2023 over a dispute regarding output quotas. This decision came amid OPEC and its allies’ agreement to further reduce oil production in 2024. Angola’s exit after 16 years of membership highlights shifting dynamics within OPEC, as it was a significant contributor with a production of about 1.1 million barrels per day.

Geopolitical Influences

Anticipated Developments and Middle East Supply Disruptions

Geopolitical stability in key oil-producing regions remains vital for global oil supply and pricing. Recent supply disruptions in the Middle East, particularly in the Red Sea, highlight significant risks to global oil supply chains.

Market Risks and Volatility

The oil market in 2024 is poised to face various economic and geopolitical risks that could significantly influence market volatility. Key factors include:

Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing conflicts in oil-producing regions, especially in the Middle East, pose risks to global supply chains. The situation in the Red Sea, including attacks on cargo vessels, highlights the susceptibility of oil markets to geopolitical events. Instability in regions like Venezuela and Iran adds to the uncertain supply outlook.

Economic Uncertainties: The global economy’s challenges, such as the potential for recession in key economies, fluctuating currencies, and diverse fiscal policies, may lead to unpredictable oil demand and impact prices.

Impact of Climate Policies: The shift towards renewable energy and climate policies, as seen in agreements like COP28, signals a global trend towards reducing fossil fuel reliance, potentially affecting long-term oil demand.

Market Speculation: Speculative trading can cause short-term price volatility in oil markets, influenced by market sentiment and reactions to news and data releases.

Supply-Demand Imbalance: Disruptions in major oil-producing countries or significant shifts in consumption patterns can abruptly affect oil prices, given the delicate balance between supply and demand.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in renewable energy and electric vehicles might gradually reduce oil dependence, impacting long-term demand and pricing.

Angola’s Exit from OPEC: Angola’s departure from OPEC adds complexity to oil market dynamics, potentially influencing OPEC’s future production strategies and market stability.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Weekly Light Crude Oil Futures

In the weekly chart of Crude Oil (WTI), a symmetrical triangle pattern has emerged. This pattern is characterized by converging trendlines, with the upper trendline connecting three lower highs at $130.5, 123.68 and $95.03, while the lower trendline connects two higher lows at $64.36, and $72.56. Notably, the price point of $93.87, acts as a pivotal level within the pattern.

Symmetrical triangles indicate a period of consolidation and indecision, with an impending breakout that will determine the asset’s future trend. The width of the triangle, providing a reference for estimating the potential price move following a breakout.

Monitoring trading volume during the consolidation phase is crucial, as increased volume during the breakout can confirm the move. Traders and investors should prepare for a breakout and consider various market factors to make informed decisions. An upside breakout could signal a bullish sentiment, while a downside breakout may suggest a bearish bias in Crude Oil (WTI) prices. The pivotal level at $79.50 adds significance to the analysis, emphasizing its role as a key reference point within the pattern.

