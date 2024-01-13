Oil Prices Forecast: Will Middle East Tensions Trigger a Surge in Crude?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Saudi OSP cut triggers oil price drop

Geopolitical tensions may disrupt supply

Investors show bearish sentiment in oil futures

It’s going to take a major supply disruption to drive out short-sellers.

Weekly Crude Oil Market Analysis

Last week, the oil market experienced a notable decline, with both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures closing lower. The downtrend was initiated by Saudi Arabia’s significant price reduction, overshadowing the rerouting of oil tankers from the Red Sea due to U.S. and Britain strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. Light Crude Oil Futures ended at $72.68, down by 1.53%.

Market Response to Saudi Price Cut

The week began on a bearish note, as Saudi Arabia announced a cut in the February official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light crude to Asia, reaching a 27-month low. This move triggered a sharp price decline on Monday, despite the geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. The reduction in OSP by Saudi Arabia reflects underlying concerns about China’s demand and the broader global market.

Midweek Trends and Inventory Data

Despite the initial dip, oil prices saw a gradual recovery during the week, influenced by the escalating Middle Eastern crisis. However, this uptick was curtailed by the absence of any official news regarding a disruption in crude supply.

Notably, U.S. crude oil stockpiles, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), saw an unexpected increase, rising by 1.3 million barrels, contrary to the forecasted 700,000-barrel drop. This increase, along with the rise in gasoline and distillate inventories to their highest levels since early 2021, adds a bearish tone to the fundamental outlook.

Investor Sentiment and Hedge Fund Activity

Hedge funds and investors resumed their bearish stance, predominantly in crude oil futures. This shift indicates a growing skepticism about oil consumption growth amidst a slow global economic outlook. Fund managers have been establishing new short positions, indicating a prevailing bearish sentiment.

Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Concerns

While traditional market fundamentals lean towards a bearish outlook, the increasing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, highlighted by the recent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, present a potential for supply disruptions. This situation could trigger a bullish shift in the market if supply is indeed impacted.

Weekly Forecast

Given the current market conditions, the outlook remains cautiously neutral with a tilt towards bearish, given the higher inventories and concerns over global demand. However, traders should remain vigilant for any supply disruption in the Middle East, which could quickly swing the market into a bullish stance.

Experienced traders understand that in such a complex environment, market sentiments can shift rapidly, influenced by geopolitical events and inventory data. Given that the major players are short crude oil, it is going to take a significant catalyst to drive them out. That catalyst could be a major disruption in supply. If that were to occur then there would be a scramble to cover short positions, triggering a steep breakout to the upside.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.