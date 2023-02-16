Oil Prices Fluctuate Amid Large Build in U.S. Crude Inventories and Hopes for a Recovery in Chinese Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker broader index futures, which have been deteriorating in the premarket, and are down around ~1.2% as of ~8:50 AM ET. Traders continue to weigh strong recent economic data, including recent higher than expected employment and inflation data, which is being viewed as keeping the Fed hawkish and raising rates until inflation is choked off. News flow in the sector continues to center around earnings.

Oil prices fluctuated in a narrow range on Thursday as it weighed a large build in U.S. crude inventories and hopes for a Chinese demand recovery. Prices have come under some pressure from last week's larger than expected build in U.S. crude oil stocks. Stocks rose to the highest level since June 2021, the EIA said on Wednesday. The build was largely because of a data adjustment, which analysts said muted the impact on oil prices. "Brent failed again to move above the 100-day moving average this week. Together with a large crude build in the U.S., prices remain under downward pressure," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Natural gas futures are higher by a dime, or ~3.5%, trading around $2.55, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a draw of 104 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP Products North America Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of BP has reached an agreement to purchase TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA), one of the country's leading full-service travel center operators. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory and TravelCenters of America shareholder approval, will be for $1.3 billion in cash.

BP is set to hire over 100 employees to its offshore wind division as the energy company rapidly expands its operations in the fast-growing sector around the world.

Vaar Energi, majority owned by Eni said it expected 2023 production to be unchanged from the last year, while guiding for lower dividend for the first quarter.

Repsol will launch a legal challenge to Spain's new windfall tax on energy companies, claiming the levy violates Spanish and European Union law, it said on Thursday.

Repsol beat fourth-quarter adjusted net profit expectations helped by high oil and gas prices. Its profit more than doubled to 2.01 billion euros ($2.15 billion) versus 872 million a year earlier. That topped the 1.75 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Repsol said it will launch a legal challenge to the newly-approved windfall tax on energy in Spain, claiming the levy violates Spanish and European Union law.

Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced that production has started at the Shell-operated Vito floating production facility in the US Gulf of Mexico (GoM). With an estimated peak production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Vito is the company's first deep-water platform in the GoM to employ a simplified, cost-efficient host design.

TotalEnergies and Corio Generation, two of the world’s leading offshore wind and renewable energy developers, have signed a joint venture partnership to develop the Formosa 3 offshore windfarms in Taiwan. Under this agreement, Corio will remain the majority shareholder and lead developer with 50% plus 10 shares overall in project.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Cenovus Energy delivered strong operating and financial performance in 2022, with $11.4 billion in cash from operating activities, $11.0 billion in adjusted funds flow and $7.3 billion in free funds flow, enabling more than $3.4 billion in shareholder returns. In the fourth quarter, reliable upstream operating performance drove nearly $3.0 billion in cash from operating activities, $2.3 billion in adjusted funds flow and $1.1 billion in free funds flow. Production was 806,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) 1 and downstream throughput was 473,500 barrels per day (bbls/d) as the company’s operated downstream assets performed well in the fourth quarter.

Cenovus announced that as part of the company’s leadership succession plan, Alex Pourbaix will shift to the role of Executive Chair and Jon McKenzie, the company’s current Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer, will become President & Chief Executive Officer. These changes will take effect at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 26, 2023. At the AGM, McKenzie will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors.

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results, year end 2022 estimated proved reserves and 2023 capital budget and guidance. Net production averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 182 MBbl/d of liquids; Net income was $730 million, Adjusted Net Income was $328 million (Non-GAAP); and Adjusted EBITDAX was $565 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $475 million.

Earthstone Energy provided an operational and financial update, released 2023 guidance, and announced its year-end 2022 estimated proved reserves. Full year 2022 average daily production grew 215% to approximately 78,167 Boepd (42% oil) compared to 24,809 Boepd reported for 2021. Invested $181.9 million and $530.6 million of capital in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the full year of 2022, respectively. Repurchased 2.1% of the aggregate amount of the Company’s Class A and Class B outstanding common shares during the fourth quarter of 2022.

EQT missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by lower sales volume. The company posted adjusted net income of 42 cents per share, for the three-months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' average expectation of 52 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Benchmark raised Marathon Oil to Buy.

Marathon Oil reported full year 2022 net income of $3,612 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $3,078 million, or $4.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $5,428 million, or $5,410 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $3,978 million, or $3,947 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions (adjusted FCF). Marathon Oil reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $525 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $563 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $1,127 million, and adjusted CFO was $1,104 million. Free cash flow was $794 million, and adjusted FCF was $763 million.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock payable on March 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s amended dividend policy announced on December 6, 2022, this quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share is a 50% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

Verde Clean Fuels announced the completion of the previously announced business combination between CENAQ Energy and Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC. Shares of Class A common stock of Verde will be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Markets starting on February 16, 2023 under the symbol “VGAS” along with the public warrants under the symbol “VGASW.”

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes to Overweight from Neutral.

ChampionX announced it has appointed Elaine Pickle and Carlos Fierro to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Granite announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue decreased $201 million to $3.3 billion in 2022, compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year. Comparable revenue, which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $36 million and $224 million for 2022 and 2021, respectively, decreased $13 million year-over-year. Gross profit increased $6 million in 2022 to $369 million, compared to $363 million in the prior year. Comparable gross profit, which excludes Granite Inliner gross profit of $5 million and $22 million for 2022 and 2021, respectively, increased $23 million year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.4% in 2022, an increase from 6.0% in 2021. Revenue decreased $17 million to $789 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $806 million in the same period in the prior year. Excluding Granite Inliner revenue of $50 million in 2021, comparable revenue(4) increased $33 million year-over-year. Gross profit increased $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $97 million, compared to $62 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit margin during the fourth quarter of 2022 was 12.3%, an improvement from 7.8% in the same period of the prior year. SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $81 million or 10.2% of revenue, compared to $77 million or 9.5% of revenue in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $50 million, compared to $32 million in the same period of the prior year.

Granite has been selected by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the Polychrome Area Improvements project inside Denali National Park in Alaska. The CM/GC delivery method, which engages the contractor early in the design process for constructability input, provides more opportunity for innovation and efficiency than traditional delivery methods. Preconstruction started in January 2023 and will be complete in just 5 months. Construction work is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and to be completed by May 2025. The total contract value is in the range of $100 million.

KBR announced its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and issued its fiscal 2023 financial guidance. Revenues for the year were $6.6 billion, down 11% compared to 2021 primarily attributable to the completion of work associated with the Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) program in early 2022. Excluding OAW, revenue increased $495 million, or 9%. Net income attributable to KBR was $190 million, up $163 million compared to 2021, primarily due to an increase in gross profit and a provision for the loss on the Ichthys project dispute in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $668 million, up 7% compared to 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA1 margin expanded to 10%, up 166 bps over the same period. Diluted earnings per share and Adjusted earnings per share1 increased due to higher operating income, partially offset by higher interest expense.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results. For the full year results, Total Revenue of $3.24 billion, up 128% year-over-year. Net Income of $315.0 million ($1.26 per diluted share) compared to a Net Loss of $119.4 million ($0.53 per diluted share) in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA of $656.8 million compared to $114.0 million in the previous year. For the fourth quarter results, Total Revenue of $870.9 million, down 3% sequentially, Net Income of $133.0 million ($0.54 per diluted share) compared to $104.7 million ($0.42 per diluted share) in the previous quarter, Adjusted EBITDA of $212.7 million compared to $194.8 million in the previous quarter, with increased profitability across all product and service lines.

Including fourth quarter of 2022 repurchases and through February 14, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions repurchased a total of 14.4 million shares for $139.2 million, representing 5.8% of shares outstanding prior to commencement of the program in October 2022.

Vulcan Materials announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 with Q4 revenue USD 1,732 million; Q4 net income USD 119 million; Outlook FY net income USD 715-835 million; and Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,725-1,875 million.

DRILLERS

On February 9, 2023, subsidiaries of Transocean entered into an agreement with Global Sea Mineral Resources NV ("GSR") and one of its affiliates pursuant to which the Company agreed to transfer to GSR the stacked, ultra-deepwater drillship Ocean Rig Olympia, along with a nominal cash contribution, in exchange for a noncontrolling ownership interest in GSR. As a result of the decision on February 9, 2023, to transfer the drillship and make the investment in GSR, the Company expects its first-quarter 2023 results to include an estimated non-cash charge ranging from approximately $150 million to $160 million.

REFINERS

HF Sinclair announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair, effective May 9, 2023. In addition, effective February 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of HF Sinclair increased the size of the Board by one to thirteen, appointed Mr. Go as a non-independent director to the Board and appointed Mr. Go to serve on the Executive Committee of the Board.

Par Pacific Holdings announced that Par Petroleum, LLC and Par Petroleum Finance Corp. commenced cash tender offers to purchase any and all of the approximately $281,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2025, and any and all of the approximately $31,314,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ 12.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2026, with a portion of the net proceeds from the Issuers’ concurrent entry into a private senior secured term loan B due 2030. The tender offers are being made pursuant to an offer to purchase and related notice of guaranteed delivery, each dated as of February 15, 2023. The tender offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 23, 2023. Tendered Notes may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Time.

PBF Energy reported fourth quarter 2022 income from operations of $955.6 million as compared to income from operations of $291.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2022 income from operations was $873.0 million as compared to income from operations of $294.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Antero Midstream announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operational results and 2023 capital budget and guidance. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter, Net Income was $83 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, a 6% per share increase compared to the prior year quarter; Adjusted Net Income was $96 million, or $0.20 per share (non-GAAP measure); Adjusted EBITDA was $231 million, a 9% increase compared to the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure). For the full year, Net Income was $326 million, or $0.68 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA was $884 million, at the high end of the guidance range of $850 to $890 million (non-GAAP measure).

Energy Transfer LP took longer than expected to reach a final investment decision on its announced Lake Charles liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the company said during its fourth quarter 2023 earnings call on Wednesday.

Energy Transfer LP reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of $1.16 billion, an increase of $234 million compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income per common unit (basic) was $0.34 per unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.44 billion compared to $2.81 billion for the same period last year. Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $1.91 billion compared to $1.60 billion for the same period last year. The improved results were primarily due to higher volumes across all of our core segments and the impacts of the acquisition of Enable Midstream. Growth capital expenditures in 2022 were $1.93 billion while maintenance capital expenditures were $743 million.

The board of directors of NuStar Energy L.P. announced the election of Suzanne Wade to the board.

Scorpio Tankers reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company had net income of $264.4 million, or $4.74 basic and $4.37 diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company had adjusted net income of $256.0 million, or $4.59 basic and $4.24 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $12.7 million, or $0.23 per basic and $0.21 per diluted share, gain recorded upon the reversal of a previously recorded impairment, and (ii) $4.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain debt or lease financing obligations and related debt extinguishment costs. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $46.0 million, or $0.83 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss of $43.7 million, or $0.79 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $2.3 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on credit facilities that were refinanced during the period.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower in choppy trading amid fears of more Fed rate hikes after strong retail sales data. European shares climbed, with France's blue-chip index hitting an all-time high, boosted by strong corporate earnings reports. Japanese stocks ended higher as weakness in the yen helped auto and tire makers rally in trade. The dollar pulled back as a series of strong U.S. economic data priced out global recession risk, while gold steadied.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.