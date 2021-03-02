Oil Prices Flat on Potential OPEC Supply Curbs Easing

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are flat in the pre-market as U.S. stock futures pared losses in early trading, while European stocks climbed and Treasuries slid. Trading was mixed across asset classes as investors took stock of recent bond market volatility and China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.

Oil prices are flat, well off their earlier losses as they attempt to snap a 2-day losing streak. OPEC and its allies will meet on Thursday to decide if they will ease supply curbs further after Saudi cuts pushed the groups output lower last month. Ahead of the gathering, OPEC’s largest producer has urged members to take a cautious approach, despite headline prices having their best ever first two months of a year. However, some large customers, such as India, reiterated a call for the group to increase its oil production from April. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will reduce supplies to Asian customers by less than previous months in April.

Natural gas is up +1.3% to $2.814, aided by forecast turning colder for the next several days.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE approved the acquisition of ethanol producer Biosev SA by Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian ethanol producer Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners downgraded Callon Petroleum to Neutral from Buy.

EOG Resources was downgraded to hold from buy at Tudor Pickering Holt.

Murphy Oil announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $550 million of Senior Notes due 2028 pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canacol Energy is pleased to provide the following information concerning its February 2021 natural gas sales and drilling program. Gas Sales Averaged 187 MMscfpd for February 2021. Realized contractual natural gas sales (which are gas produced, delivered, and paid for) were 187 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”) for February 2021, a 6% increase from average gas sales of 177 MMscfpd for the month of January 2021.

ATB Capital Markets discontinued coverage on TORC Oil & Gas.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announced an agreement to create a joint venture company (Company) that will bring together Baker Hughes’ Subsea Drilling Systems (SDS) business with Akastor’s wholly owned subsidiary, MHWirth AS (MHWirth). The Company will deliver a global full-service offshore drilling equipment offering that will provide customers with a broad portfolio of products and services. The transaction will result in a leading equipment provider with integrated delivery capabilities, financial strength, and flexibility to address a full range of customer priorities. The Company will be owned 50-50 by Baker Hughes and Akastor, and following the closing of the transaction, the Company’s operations will be managed from current offices in Houston, Texas, and Kristiansand, Norway. Merrill A. “Pete” Miller will serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Miller has been in the oil and gas industry over 40 years holding various leadership roles including chairman, president and chief executive officer of National Oilwell Varco.

Calfrac Well Services announced the modification of its prior disclosure on one matter and its intention to make an application to the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in relation to this modified disclosure.

Fluor announced that Colorado River Constructors, its joint venture with Balfour Beatty Infrastructure, has opened the new U.S. Highway 183 South, formerly Bergstrom Expressway, one of Austin’s most important arterial roadways.

NCS Multistage Holdings announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Total revenues were $27.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which was a decrease of 47% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease reflected reductions in product and service sales in North America as well as lower pricing in certain circumstances, including composite plugs and tracer diagnostics and lower product and service sales in international markets. Net income was $8.6 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which included a net impact of $12.3 million (after tax effect of $15.0 million, or $6.29 per diluted share) related to gain on patent infringement settlement and realized and unrealized foreign currency loss as well as a benefit related to a reduction in foreign tax expense.

Exane BNP Paribas reinstated coverage on TechnipFMC with a Neutral rating.

TechnipFMC announced that Sophie Zurquiyah, Chief Executive Officer of CGG S.A., has been appointed to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective April 1, 2021.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced the appointment of Todd O'Malley to EVP, Chief Commercial Officer effective March 1, 2021.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners to Equal Weight from Underweight.

According to Financial Post, the top executive at LNG Canada says the company is disappointed with its pipeline contractor TC Energy over announced delays and cost overruns for the Coastal GasLink pipeline, as construction ramps up on its massive export project.

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors cautiously monitored the bond market as well as progress on the next round of fiscal stimulus. European shares edged up after data showed Euro zone inflation held steady as expected, while Chinese equities fell after the banking and insurance regulator said it was studying plans to manage inflows and prevent market turbulence. The dollar rose to its highest level in a month. Oil prices slipped on worries over top producers would agree to raise oil supply and slowing demand. Gold prices gained as U.S. Treasury yields eased.

