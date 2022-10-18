Oil Prices Flat as OPEC+ Output Cuts Balance Fears of Global Economic Slowdown

The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by strength in the major equity futures while the underlying commodities were flat.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are flat this morning, steadying as the market balanced cuts to OPEC+ production quotas against fears of economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand. China delayed release of economic indicators originally scheduled to be published on Tuesday with no date was given for a rescheduled release. The U.S. dollar rose slightly this morning, weighing on prices.

Natural gas futures are flat in early trading, holding near a three-month low as forecasts for milder weather through the end of October offset forecasts for higher demand than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that U.S. officials have made clear that allowing oil major Chevronto expand in Venezuela depends on a grand gesture: the Venezuelan government and opposition returning to election talks in Mexico at least for a first round, three people close to the matter said this week.

Exxon Mobil's 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) fos-Sur-Mer and 240,000 bpd Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refineries in France could take 2-3 weeks to fully restart after shutdowns caused by strikes, a company spokesperson said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

On the order of Eesti Gaas, the Equinor gas tanker Isabella delivered another shipload of liquefied natural gas (LNG) of American origin to Klaipeda terminal in Lithuania. This is already the fourth major LNG based gas delivery with which Elenger ensures the gas supply of its customers in the upcoming autumn months.

BNP Paribas Real Estate has successfully completed on the sale of the Aberdeen HQ of Equinor, on behalf of Golden Globe Ltd, to a private overseas investor for £20m.

Sembcorp Marine’s Brazilian shipyard completed Petrobras P-71 FPSO.

Reuters reported that Repsol and Engie have submitted indicative offers to buy European renewable power company Asterion Energies.

Reuters reported that Shell is among a number of companies joining a second bidding round to acquire Danish biogas producer Nature Energy, three sources familiar with the matter said, as energy firms race to boost low-carbon businesses.

QatarEnergy has reserved land for the future expansion of the Al Kharsaah solar power project, CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference inaugurating the plant. The solar power plant is a joint venture between QatarEnergy, France's TotalEnergies and Japan's Marubeni.

QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said that TotalEnergies is a "very important company" for Qatar's partnerships and that the Gulf state and French energy company will go into future partnerships together.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Antero Resources will replace Alleghany in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Berkshire Hathaway is acquiring Alleghany in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Continental Resources said on Monday it had agreed to a sweetened offer from founder Harold Hamm to take the U.S. shale oil producer private at a valuation of about $27 billion.

Diamondback Energy announced that it has priced an offering of $1,100,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes that will mature on March 15, 2033. The price to the public for the Notes is 99.572% of the principal amount.

Goldman Sachs upgraded EOG Resources to Buy from Neutral.

Goldman Sachs downgraded PDC Energy to Neutral from Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Matson announced preliminary third quarter financial results and provided a business update: Expects 3Q22 operating income for Ocean Transportation to be $310.0 to $315.0 million; Expects 3Q22 operating income for Logistics to be $19.0 to $20.0 million; Expects 3Q22 net income and diluted EPS to be $257.3 to $262.0 million and $6.67 to $6.79, respectively; Year-over-year decrease in consolidated operating income driven primarily by lower volume in China service; Repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares in 3Q22.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. intends to report third quarter 2022 financial and operating results and host an earnings conference call in the morning of Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time). In consideration of recent performance, the Company now expects revenue to range between $330 and $340 million during the second half of 2022, with an associated Adjusted EBITDA margin average of approximately 15% over that period. Full year revenue is now anticipated to be between $610 and $620 million, which exceeds prior full year revenue guidance of $580 to $600 million. Full year Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be near the top end of prior margin guidance of 11% to 13%. This updated guidance reflects very strong performance during the third quarter and accounts for expected holiday and seasonality impacts during the fourth quarter. The Company's CEO, Stuart Bodden, commented, “We are pleased with another quarter of meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion, underpinned by strong performance from all three of our business segments. Ranger is well on its way to achieving its full potential and we are excited to share our story with investors.”

Weatherford International announced it intends to use cash on hand to redeem $125 million principal amount of its 11.0% senior notes due December 1, 2024 on November 17, 2022.

Weatherford International announced that on October 17, 2022 certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, which amended and restated the Company’s existing secured letter of credit agreement, dated December 13, 2019, as amended. Total aggregate commitments under the Credit Facility are $370 million, of which $45 million is available for revolving loans. The amount available for revolving loans can be increased by up to an additional $100 million as the Company meets certain leverage ratios and subject to lenders’ consent. The Credit Facility will allow the Company to transfer certain cash collateralized letters of credit to the Credit Facility, resulting in lower aggregate cash collateral requirements. The Credit Facility also provides the Company the flexibility, upon satisfaction of certain conditions, to request incremental increases in the aggregate commitments under the Credit Facility to not more than $600 million. The maturity date under the Credit Facility is October 17, 2026, subject to certain conditions.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Reuters reported that a diesel-producing hydrocracker was operating normally at Marathon Petroleum's 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, after restarting over the weekend, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge said it has reached an agreement on penalties over its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project and that it will pay $11 million to various Minnesota regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Alberta Carbon Grid announced that TC Energy and Pembina Pipeline have entered into a carbon sequestration evaluation agreement with the Government of Alberta (GoA) to further evaluate one of the largest Areas of Interest (AOI) for safely storing carbon from industrial emissions in Alberta. This agreement will allow the ACG to move forward into the next phase of the province’s Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) process to provide confidence to customers, Indigenous communities, stakeholders and Government in the project’s carbon storage capabilities.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, with strong quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson lifting hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe markets worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates. European stocks rose in a revival of risk appetite that analysts attributed to the turnaround in British fiscal policy. Japanese stocks ended up, supported by strong overnight Wall Street performance and positive indications from U.S. futures markets. The U.S. dollar rose, while spot gold edged higher. Oil prices inched lower, on fears of an economic slowdown and lower fuel demand from China as it persists with its stringent zero-COVID policy. On the economic calendar for today are industrial production and manufacturing output data. Netflix and United Airlines are scheduled to report their results after markets close.

