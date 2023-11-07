Oil prices fall to over 3-month low on signs of higher supply

By Stephanie Kelly

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in over three months, after industry data showed a steep build in U.S. crude supplies, while mixed Chinese economic data raised worries about global demand for crude.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped 25 cents to $81.36 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell 35 cents to $77.02 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 in early Asia trade.

U.S. crude oil stocks rose by almost 12 million barrels last week, market sources said late Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. API/S

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will delay the release of weekly inventory data until the week of Nov. 13.

Crude oil production in the United States this year will rise by slightly less than previously expected while demand will fall, the EIA said on Tuesday.

The EIA now expects total petroleum consumption in the country to fall by 300,000 bpd this year, reversing its earlier forecast of a 100,000 bpd increase.

Data in China, the world's biggest consumer of oil, also raised doubts about the demand outlook.

Crude oil imports by the world's second-biggest economy in October showed robust growth but its total exports of goods and services contracted at a quicker pace than expected, adding to fears of lower global energy demand.

Adding to pressure on oil prices was a modest recovery in the U.S. dollar .DXY from recent lows, which makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. FRX/

