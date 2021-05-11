Oil Prices Fall Pressured by Decline in Broader Equity Markets

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities while the major index futures dropped more than 1.5% as investors continued to rotate out of technology / growth and into economically sensitive sectors.

Oil prices fell about 1%, pressured by declined in the broader equity markets which outweighed easing concerns of this weekend’s cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline and India’s spike in COVID cases. On the bullish side for crude, analysts are expecting data to show U.S. inventories fell by about 2.3 million barrels in the week to May 7, following an 8 million-barrel drop the previous week. Separately, AAA data has the US average retail price of gasoline at a more than 6 year high of $2.985/gallon.

Natural gas futures are down 1.3% to $2.894. European storage data this morning posted its largest weekly injection of the season at +15 Bcf after a slow start for builds.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron said that operations at its two Gulf Coast refineries were unaffected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline system, but supply disruptions could occur depending on the length of the outage.

Chevron announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. is investing an additional $20 million in the Adopt-a-Port initiative with California renewable natural gas provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. Chevron has now invested a total of $28 million in the initiative, which provides truck operators – large fleets and owner-operators – serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative RNG to reduce emissions.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy will develop a clean hydrogen project near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, in one of the most significant steps taken by an oil sands producer to cut greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that Kevin Haggard has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 17, 2021.

EQT announced that it has priced a private offering to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% senior notes due 2026 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.625% senior notes due 2031. The Notes will be issued at par.

Occidental announced net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 of $346 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, and an adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders of $136 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.3 billion, or $1.41 per diluted share, and an adjusted loss attributable to common stockholders of $610 million, or $0.65 per diluted share. First quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $210 million included $445 million loss in discontinued operations related to Ecuador and Ghana and $106 million of charges for non-core expiring domestic onshore undeveloped oil and gas leases, partially offset by $293 million of net derivative gains and a $79 million gain on the sale of 11.5 million limited partner units in Western Midstream Partners, LP.

RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of Penn Virginia with a Sector Perform rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that Double Eagle Energy Holdings III LLC which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and Q-FPP (VII) Subsidiary, which is majority owned by funds managed by affiliates of Quantum Energy Partners intend to offer for sale 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Approximately 64.13% of the shares are being sold by Double Eagle III and 35.87% of the shares are being sold by Quantum Sub.

Ring Energy reported operational and financial results for the first quarter 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $19.1 million, or $0.19 per share, which included before tax adjustments of $25.7 million for a non-cash unrealized commodity derivative loss and $0.4 million for share-based compensation. Excluding the estimated after-tax impact of these adjustments, the Company’s Adjusted Net Income was $7.0 million, or $0.07 per share.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

Diamond S Shipping announced results for the first quarter of 2021. The company reported net loss attributable to Diamond S of $33.6 million, or net loss of $0.84 basic and diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million. The reported net loss includes one-time items associated with the entry into the Merger Agreement of $4.8 million. Excluding the Merger Agreement expenses, the net loss was $28.8 million, or $0.72 per share.

Natural Gas Services Group announced that Micah C. Foster has been appointed Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Western Midstream Partners announced first-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $181.8 million, or $0.44 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $443.1 million, first-quarter 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $261.6 million, and first-quarter 2021 Free cash flow totaling $213.8 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell, and world stocks tumbled, as investors feared latest reading on the U.S. inflation, due for release on Wednesday, could prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its monetary policy stance. China's anti-monopoly crackdown also added to the sell-off in technology shares. The dollar was weak, while gold steadied. Oil prices fell on fading fears of Colonial Pipeline outage and as surging coronavirus cases in India hit fuel demand.

