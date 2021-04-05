Oil Prices Fall on Rising OPEC+ Supply, Higher Iranian Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while the broader index futures rallied following Friday’s blowout jobs report. In company news, Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion. The purchase includes a contiguous position of 97,000 net acres directly offsetting and overlapping Pioneer's existing footprint. The company expects the transaction to be accretive on key financial metrics including cash flow and free cash flow per share, EPS, and corporate returns during 2021 and beyond.

Oil prices are off more than 2%, as rising supply from OPEC+ and higher Iranian output countered signs of a strong economic rebound in the United States and expectations of a wider demand recovery in 2021. OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to monthly production hikes from May to July. In another development that could eventually lead to more supply, investors are focused on indirect talks between Iran and the United States as part of negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers.

Natural gas futures are off ~2.5%, weighed down by weakness in the crude complex, while forecasts yesterday has southern states from AZ across to the East Coast, the Great Lakes, and the Northeast above seasonal.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil restarted the large gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 560,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baytown, Texas, refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the launch of NEx: A Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials to develop and promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the building and construction sector.

Reliance Industries and its partner BP Plc of UK have sought bids for sale of 5.5 million standard cubic meters per day of additional natural gas that will be available for sale from their eastern offshore KG-D6 block. The e-auction is slated for April 23 and the gas supply will start from late April or early May.

According to Reuters, Francesco Caio is set to take over the top spot at Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI after the energy service group's main shareholders proposed him as Chief Executive in their slate of board candidates. Caio, who is currently chairman at Saipem, will take over from Stefano Cao who has been in charge since 2015. State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italian energy group Eni, who together control Saipem, said Caio was the candidate with all the right professional skills.

According to Reuters, Royal Dutch Shell began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery. The 70,000-bpd DU-1 CDU was shut on Feb. 14 by a pump seal failure.

According to Bloomberg, Apollo Global Management Inc. is leading a group of investors aiming to buy a roughly $10 billion stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines.

Saudi Arabia increased the price of its Arab light crude for the Asian market by $0.4/barrel in May, compared to April, and lowered those for the U.S. and European markets by $0.1/barrel and $0.2/barrel respectively, according to a statement from oil producer Saudi Aramco. It set the Arab light price for Asia at +$1.8/barrel versus Oman/Dubai average, at +$0.85/barrel versus ASCI for the U.S. and at -$2.4/barrel versus ICE Brent for Europe,

According to Reuters, Total said it would not stop producing gas on its Yadana fields in Myanmar as long as operations remained safe, in part to protect employees there who might otherwise risk repercussions from the military junta. Total has come under pressure from rights groups and Myanmar's parallel civilian government to review its operations amid allegations its payments on taxes were funding the military-controlled state.

According to Reuters, Total pulled all its staff from its Afungi natural gas project site in northern Mozambique amid ongoing clashes between Islamic State-linked insurgents and the Mozambican military.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Bonanza Creek Energy announced the successful completion of its merger with HighPoint Resources. The transaction was unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, and was previously approved by Bonanza Creek stockholders and HighPoint stockholders at special meetings held independently on March 12, 2021.

Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage in Magnolia Oil & Gas with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Keybanc downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Sector Weight from Overweight.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy (DoublePoint) in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion as of April 1, 2021, comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of approximately $0.9 billion of debt and liabilities. Consistent with Pioneer’s priority of returning capital to shareholders, the accretive nature of this transaction to free cash flow leads to an increase in the expected per share variable dividend beginning in 2022 and beyond.

CANADIAN E&PS

Advantage Oil & Gas is pleased to provide an operational update following the conclusion of its winter capital program. For the first quarter of 2021, Advantage achieved record average production of approximately 49,700 boe/d (270.6 mmcf/d natural gas, 2,155 bbls/d crude oil and condensate, and 2,445 bbls/d NGLs), an increase of 14% over the previous quarter. All fourteen new wells completed at Glacier have exceeded Management's expectations, and adjusted funds flow ("AFF")(a) is expected to exceed capital by over 40% in the quarter. This strong start to 2021 is consistent with the recently increased annual guidance which included a 3% increase in production (48,000 – 51,000 boe/d) and a 9% reduction in net capital expenditures(a) ($115 – $135 million).

National Bank of Canada discontinued coverage on Seven Generations Energy.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes, are announcing their intention to become cornerstone investors in the formation of the FiveT Hydrogen Fund, a unique new clean-hydrogen-only private infrastructure fund dedicated to delivering clean hydrogen infrastructure projects at scale. Plug Power intends to commit €160 million ($200 million), and Chart Industries and Baker Hughes each intend to commit €50 million respectively ($60 million), recognising the unique value proposition that FiveT will bring to the hydrogen sector. These investments enable FiveT to establish itself at the heart of the hydrogen industry and help advance a broader global mission to address climate change and accelerate the energy transition. This Euro-denominated Fund, offered only to qualifying and verified investors, has the ambition to raise a total of €1 billion from both financial and industrial investors.

CGG announced the issuance of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 and €585 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027. The Notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by certain subsidiaries of CGG S.A. CGG also entered into a $100,000,000 super senior Revolving Credit Facility Agreement secured by the same security package as the Notes with its pricing linked in part to greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. No drawings have been carried out under the RCF.

Fluor announced that JGC Holdings Corporation of Japan invested $40 million into NuScale Power LLC, a leading small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology company in which Fluor is the majority investor. In addition to JGC’s ownership interest, JGC will become a global strategic engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for new SMR projects.

TechnipFMC and Bombora formed a strategic partnership to develop a floating wave and wind power project in support of a more sustainable future. The relationship brings together TechnipFMC’s unique technologies and experience delivering complex integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation projects offshore with Bombora’s patented multi-megawatt mWave technology that converts wave energy into electricity.

TETRA Technologies announced that its Board of Directors appointed Shawn D. Williams as a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 31, 2021. Mr. Williams will serve as an independent director.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Tudor Pickering Hold upgraded Valero Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer and Centurion Pipeline announced that they will post a joint tariff for crude oil transportation service from ET’s terminals in Platteville, Colorado and Cushing, Oklahoma to ET’s Nederland, Texas terminal.

Inter Pipeline announced that it will receive $408 million under the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program. The grant has been awarded in support of Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex, a world-class integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production facility, which will be operational in early 2022.

As previously indicated, TC Energy will redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series 13 (Series 13 Shares) on May 31, 2021 at a price equal to $25.00 per share (Redemption Price) and provided notice to the sole registered holder of the Series 13 Shares in accordance with their terms. Subject to board approval, the Company expects to declare a final quarterly dividend of $0.34375 per Series 13 Share, for the period up to but excluding May 31, 2021, payable on May 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2021. This would be the final dividend on the Series 13 Shares and, as the Redemption Date is also a dividend payment date, the Redemption Price will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. Subsequent to the Redemption Date, the Series 13 Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends and will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, and Japan's Nikkei ended in green, after robust U.S. jobs data raised hopes for a quicker economic recovery. Increased appetite for equities dented demand for gold, while the dollar was slightly up. Oil prices fell, driven by the decision of OPEC+ to gradually ease some of its production cuts and higher Iranian output. Durable goods data for February and composite and services PMI data for March are scheduled for release later during the day.

