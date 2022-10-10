Oil Prices Fall on Revived Concerns of Global Recession

Energy stocks are slightly lower in the premarket, with improving broader index futures counterbalancing lower oil and natural gas prices. News flow is light today, as corporates are preparing to deliver quarterly earnings over the next few weeks.

Oil prices fell on Monday, ending five straight days of gains, as investors looked to slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, which revived concerns about a global recession and falling global fuel demand. Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday. "Oil ... is getting hit with the triple whammy of China's economic weakness, U.S. monetary policy tightening and Biden administration SPR intervention," Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Natural gas futures are fractionally lower, trading down with crude oil. Weather models suggest below-normal temperatures over the next 6-10 days across the eastern L48.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.

Exxon Mobil on Friday asked the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to move back by a month a hearing on a complaint the company unlawfully locked out more than 600 workers from its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, according to a filing with board.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco has told at least seven customers in Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November ahead of the peak winter season.

Saudi Arabia's Power and Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has set the price range for its potential initial public offering at 41 to 46 riyals ($10.91-12.24) a share, HSBC said. Those "substantial" shareholders are the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), oil giant Aramcosubsidiary Saudi Aramco Power Company (SAPCO) and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, which Aramco owns a 70% stake in. Each of the four owns 24.81%, according to Refinitiv data.

Al Cook, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, has notified Equinor that he will resign to become CEO of a company outside the energy industry. To secure a good hand over to his successor, Cook will continue in his current position in Equinor until no later than 1 April 2023.

Eneva is evaluating the acquisition of an equity stake in IBV Brasil Petroleo Limited, or the purchase of a direct minority interest in an oil and gas field off the coast of Sergipe and Alagoas, according to a securities filing. The deep-water BM-SEAL-11 field in the northeast of Brazil is currently operated by Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

According to Reuters, UK's Unite Union said more than 100 Kaefer maintenance and repair contractors based at Mossmorran plant and St Fergus gas terminal (operated by Shell) are being balloted for strike action.

The strikes that have hit French oil refineries and storage sites will continue on Monday, with workers at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil's Esso France sticking to their positions as petrol stations run dry throughout the country. The union said that the TotalEnergies offer to engage in wage talks this month on condition that strikes end was a form of "blackmail".

More than a fifth of France's service stations were grappling with supply problems on Saturday, the energy ministry said, as strikes at refineries run by oil majors TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil continued to strain drivers' nerves.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Chesapeake Energy announced the final figures that make up the exchange consideration for its previously announced exchange offers relating to its outstanding (i) Class A warrants, (ii) Class B warrants and (iii) Class C warrants, each to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company. The Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on October 7, 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

As per SEC filing, on October 3, 2022, in connection with Greg Ebel's announced appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, Mr. Ebel notified the Baker Hughes Company Board of Directors of his intention to resign from the Board. Mr. Ebel will continue to serve on the Baker Hughes Board until December 31, 2022. The Board thanks Mr. Ebel for his significant contributions and wishes him success in his new role.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum plans to begin restarting a hydrocracker at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, by Sunday.

Two employees were injured in a fire on Wednesday at Marathon Petroleum'sGaryville, Louisiana, refinery, according to a company spokesperson.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures gained ground recently despite weaker global equity markets, which were dragged down by escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and renewed concerns about the economic outlook. Chipmakers slipped on new curbs on exports to China. The dollar was higher as investors set their sights on U.S. inflation data later in the week, which is expected to show that price pressures remain strong, while gold prices dipped.

