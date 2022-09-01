Oil Prices Fall on New COVID-19 Lockdowns in China, Global Dent in Fuel Demand

Energy stocks are set to open the first trading day of September lower, extending the recent weakness across the sector. Broader equities will also trade down, as traders’ near-term focus remains on a hawkish Fed, rising rates, likely slowing corporate growth and typical seasonal weakness for equities in September and October. News flow across the sector is very light.

Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, as new COVID-19 lockdown measures in China added to worries that high inflation and interest rate hikes are denting fuel demand. "Western-world oil demand, as well as China's, is stagnant, while supplies are expanding incrementally, largely on the back of the U.S. shale boom," said Julius Baer analyst Norbert Rucker. Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero-COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile recovery.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny, trading around $9.13, ahead of weekly inventory data. Traders expect a build of 57 bcf vs the 5-year average of +46 bcf.

Reuters reported that Exxon Mobil has joined Shell Plc in seeking to divest the Aera joint venture, and the duo are in advanced talks with a buyer for the California oil and gas producer, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday upheld a $14.25 million judgment against Exxon Mobil for pollution from its Baytown, Texas, refining and petrochemical complex.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Senegal's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project is expected to sail from China to the site by the end of the year, BP Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said at a conference in Senegal.

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco could take a stake in the future thermal engine business that Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) division, a source familiar with the matter said. The Saudi state oil company declined to comment.

Luxembourg-based OQ Technology has raised 13 million euros ($13.05 million) in its Series A funding round co-led by Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed Ventures and Greece's Phaistos Investment Fund, according to a joint statement.

Evonik and Shell are making inroads into defossilizing heavy duty road transport with Bio-LNG. Shell is supplying 100 tons of Bio-LNG made from agricultural waste to Evonik. It is equivalent to the average fuel consumption of three trucks in a year. Evonik passes on this volume of Bio-LNG from Shell to selected logistics partners.

A joint venture led by Australia's Woodside Energy has been awarded a greenhouse gas assessment permit in the northern Carnarvon basin off the northwestern coast of Western Australia, the gas producer said. Woodside, BP, Japan Australia LNG Pty Ltd, Shell and Chevron will each hold a 20% interest in the permit, which contains the depleted Angel Gas Field, and covers an area of around 1,800 square km (700 square miles).

Imperial announced that together with ExxonMobil Canada, it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of XTO Energy Canada to Whitecap Resources for a total cash consideration of $1.9 billion ($940 million Imperial’s share). As a result of the sale, Imperial will record an after-tax earnings gain of approximately $200 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Chesapeake Energy announced that it has amended its previously announced exchange offers relating to its outstanding (i) Class A warrants, (ii) Class B warrants and (iii) Class C warrants, each to purchase shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company. The Company has extended the offering period for each Offer until 11:59 p.m. (New York City time) on September 30, 2022, as described in the Company's Schedule TO and Prospectus/Offers to Exchange, each, as amended.

Granite announced that it is now the sole California distributer of EZ STREET Asphalt, a premium, cold asphalt. EZ STREET represents the next generation of innovation in ambient asphalt technology and has the potential to reduce carbon emissions. Granite also distributes EZ STREET in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah.

CeraPhi Energy has entered an exclusive drilling and intervention services agreement with Halliburton in exchange for in-kind engineering and project management support to CeraPhi.

KBR announced that Xandar, LLC, a KBR joint venture, has been awarded a $4.8 billion ceiling multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support (NOVASTAR).

Noble and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) provided a further update on the merger control process for their proposed business combination announced on 10 November 2021, as the UK Competition and Markets Authority has published its decision not to refer the Business Combination for further in-depth Phase 2 review and has completed its review of the Business Combination.

Seadrill provided financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Total operating revenues were $284 million, operating profit was $25 million and adjusted EBITDA was $75 million, representing 26.4% EBITDA margin.

Seadrill announced that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement with subsidiaries of ADES Arabia Holding Ltd. to sell the legal entities that own and operate seven jack-ups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Upon completion of the Jack-up Sale, the AOD I, AOD II, AOD III, West Callisto, West Ariel, West Cressida, and West Leda will be owned by ADES. ADES will also employ the crews operating the rigs and will hold the drilling contracts related to the rigs. The total consideration for the Jack-up Sale is USD 628 million in cash, subject to adjustment for working capital and other items, and reimbursement to Seadrill for any project costs spent at the time of closing in relation to the reactivation of the three stacked jack-ups, namely the West Ariel, West Cressida and West Leda. This translates into approximately USD 100 million per rig on a ready to drill basis.

Valaris announced new contracts and contract extensions, with associated contract backlog of $149 million, awarded subsequent to issuing the Company’s most recent fleet status report on July 28, 2022. Contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

U.S. stock futures fell, along with global equity markets, as weak factory activity surveys from Europe and Asia escalated economic slowdown worries. The dollar climbed to a 24-year peak against the Japanese yen, while gold dropped below the key $1,700 psychological level for the first time in six weeks.

