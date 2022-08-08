Oil Prices Fall on Lingering Demand Worries, Darkened Economic Outlooks

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex but supported by strength in the major equity futures which rose this morning as investors shifted focus to a key inflation report later this week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower this morning, hovering around multi-month lows as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Friday’s U.S. jobs data and a report showing a surprise pop in exports out of China yesterday, stemmed the declines. China brought in 8.79 million bpd of crude in July, up from a four-year low in June, but still 9.5% less than a year earlier, customs data showed.

Natural gas futures extended their retreat for the third-straight session, falling a further 5% this morning amid cooling weather forecasts in key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Saudi Airlines for Real Estate Development (SARED), the real estate arm of SAUDIA Group, and Aramco have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop fuel service stations in certain locations.

bp has reached an agreement to sell its 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio to Cenovus, its joint venture partner in the facility. Under the terms of the deal, Cenovus will pay $300 million for bp’s stake in the refinery, plus the value of inventory, and take over operations when the transaction closes, which is expected to occur later in 2022. bp and Cenovus will also enter into a multi-year product supply agreement.

Beach Energy confirmed finalisation and signing of the LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with BP Singapore Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of bp. The LNG SPA will see bp purchase all 3.75 million tonnes of Beach’s expected LNG volumes from the Waitsia Stage 2 project. Supply is targeted to commence in the second half of 2023 and will continue for approximately five years. Terms include flexibility around the commencement of supply, ensuring alignment with Waitsia Stage 2 construction and commissioning activities.

Moneycontrol reported that Reliance Industries Ltd is moving towards being the ‘preferred provider’ for all mobility solutions in India by expanding its network of fuel retail outlets and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the conglomerate said in its annual report for 2021-22. In 2021-22, RIL and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Jio-bp aims to expand from its current fuel retailing network of over 1,460 retail sites to up to 5,500.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has given Equinor consent to use the mobile drilling facility Transocean Encourage for workover of well on the Kristin field.

Petrobras informed that it has concluded the sale of all its stakes in the onshore fields of Fazenda Belém and Icapuí, jointly called Fazenda Belém Cluster, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Ceará to 3R Fazenda Belém S.A., previously called SPE Fazenda Belém S.A.

Petrobras informed that it has celebrated a new addendum to the natural gas purchase contract with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB). The addendum signed refers to the commitment profile for deliveries by YPFB of the gas volumes contracted by Petrobras, as a function of YPFB's current availability and the contracts assumed by it with other gas market agents, as widely disclosed.

An oil and gas industry study commissioned by the campaign of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the October elections will recommend bolstering Petrobras'refining capacity, including through the reversal of refinery privatizations, one of the study's authors told Reuters.

Shell said it is deferring planned maintenance work at the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility that was due to go ahead in September due to industrial action at the site off northwest Australia.

Attracted by India’s electric vehicles play, Shell’s subsidiary Shell Lubricants will launch fluids for EV motors suitable for the climatic and geographic conditions, Mintreported.

The nation’s leading offshore trade union, Unite, has confirmed that medics who work on Shell platforms will be balloted for strike action following the rejection of a real terms cut pay.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy said it is shutting down a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado due to an equipment malfunction.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $117 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income of $132 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

W&T Offshore generated net income of $123.4 million or $0.85 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, which is the third best quarterly net income in the Company’s history as a public company. Adjusted Net Income totaled $190.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes announced it has agreed to acquire the Power Generation division of BRUSH Group from One Equity Partners. BRUSH is an established equipment manufacturer that specializes in electric power generation and management for the industrial and energy sectors. This acquisition supports Baker Hughes’ strategic commitment to lead in providing decarbonization solutions for the natural gas industry and historically hard-to-abate sectors.

TETRA Technologies announced that it has entered into exclusive technology licensing agreements with KMX Technologies LLC and Hyrec Holdings Company W.L.L. for the recycling of produced water for the purpose of beneficial reuse, including such applications as agricultural and crop irrigation, industrial, power generation, construction, groundwater recharge, cooling towers and dust control.

DRILLERS

Noble and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S ("Maersk Drilling") announced on 10 November 2021 their agreement to combine in a primarily all-stock transaction. Following this agreement, Noble Corporation plc hereby announces its intentions to submit a voluntary public share exchange offer to the shareholders of Maersk Drilling in accordance with section 4(1) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on takeover bids. Topco will present the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer in an offer document, to be published following receipt of approval from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, which is expected to take place today.

As per SEC filing, as previously disclosed, on November 10, 2021, Noble and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a Business Combination Agreement with The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S, a Danish public limited liability company (" Maersk Drilling "), related to Noble and Maersk Drilling's business combination. On August 5, 2022, Noble, certain of its subsidiaries and Maersk Drilling entered into Amendment No. 1 to Business Combination Agreement to (i) extend the End Date from August 10, 2022, to November 10, 2022, and (ii) revise the reference date used to calculate the cash payable to Maersk Drilling shareholders in lieu of fractional shares from one day prior to the Closing Date to two days prior to the Closing Date. No other changes were made to the Business Combination Agreement. Subject to approval of the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority, completion of the Exchange Offer and other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close in early October.

As per SEC filing, on August 5, 2022, Transocean entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC pursuant to which Transocean may offer and sell its shares, par value CHF 0.10 per share, from time to time through the Manager, as Transocean's sales agent for the offer and sale of the shares, up to an aggregate offering price of $435,000,000. The aggregate offering price for the 2022 Equity Offering Program includes the remaining offering price of shares that were included in but not sold pursuant to the Company's prior equity offering program that was launched on June 14, 2021.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter of 2022 was $56.8 million ($0.45 per basic and diluted limited partner unit), compared to $55.7 million ($0.53 per basic and diluted limited partner unit) for the second quarter of 2021. Results for the second quarter of 2021 reflect a gain of $5.3 million related to the sale of a refined product pipeline. Excluding this gain, net income attributable to HEP for the second quarter of 2021 was $50.5 million ($0.48 per basic and diluted limited partner unit). The increase in net income attributable to HEP was mainly due to net income from Sinclair Transportation Company LLC, which was acquired on March 14, 2022, partially offset by higher interest expense and higher operating costs and expenses.

Overseas Shipholding Group reported results for the second quarter 2022. Shipping revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $118.0 million, an increase of $14.0 million, or 13.4%, from the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, shipping revenues increased 33.5% from $88.4 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $509 thousand, or ($0.01) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss was $10.7 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

As per SEC filing, RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc., as co-lead underwriters (the Co-Lead Underwriters), and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Canada Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., Barclays Capital Canada Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., Mizuho Securities Canada Inc., Truist Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd., and ATB Capital Markets Inc. (together with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the Underwriters) understand that TC Energy proposes to issue and sell 28,400,000 Common Shares. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth below, the Underwriters hereby severally, but not jointly, agree to purchase from the Corporation, in the respective percentages provided for in Article 14 hereof, and by its acceptance hereof the Corporation agrees to sell to the Underwriters, at the Closing Time, all but not less than all, of the Firm Securities at a price of $63.50 per Firm Security (the Offering Price), being an aggregate purchase price of $1,803,400,000.

Williams and PennEnergy Resources, LLC, an EnCap Investments portfolio company in the Appalachian Basin, announced they have entered into an agreement to support the marketing and delivery of certified, low emissions next gen natural gas. The agreement includes an independent, third-party certification process that verifies best practices are being followed to minimize emissions and produce natural gas in the most environmentally responsible manner. Through its Sequent business, Williams is building a marketing portfolio to sell low-carbon next gen gas to utilities, LNG export facilities and other clean energy users.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were up as investors awaited the country’s inflation data due later in the week. European equities rose, with miners and financial services shares leading the gains. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended higher, aided by robust corporate outlook, while China's stocks ended lower as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the United States weighed on sentiment. The dollar fell and gold prices gained. Oil prices slipped over demand worries.

