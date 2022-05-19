Oil Prices Fall on Fears that High Prices Could Lower Economic Growth

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking further falls in the broader market indices, with S&P 500 futures down over 1% (as of 8:40 AM ET), and oil and natural gas prices also declining. Financials markets remain under duress, with yesterday’s sharp sell-off set to continue, as the environment of tightening lending, persistent inflation, and a consumer that is signaling it is beginning to spend more conservatively, is maintaining pressure on risk assets.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, following earlier gains, on concerns that high fuel prices could hurt economic growth, but planned easing of restrictions in Shanghai and a tight supply outlook capped losses. Front-month prices for both benchmarks fell about 2.5% on Wednesday. "Slumping stocks led by the US retail sector raised concerns about growth, and with that, demand for fuels," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Natural gas futures are lower by ~2%, trading around $8.15, ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect an injection of 83 bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Top U.S. energy companies Chevron and Schlumberger have withdrawn an application to capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them deep underground in central California, spokespeople said on Wednesday, putting the clean-energy project on hold after U.S. environmental regulators questioned it.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

CGG has been awarded a multi-year contract by Equinor for 4D seismic imaging of multiple towed-streamer and OBC datasets from the Gullfaks field area in the Norwegian North Sea. Equinor's Gullfaks asset team will analyze the resulting 4D seismic images to optimize recovery and value from the field.

Two climate-focused Dutch pension fund managers have been named to lead climate negotiations with Shell on behalf of a major group of investors that helped shape the energy company's drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. MN and PGGM will officially take the role on behalf of the Climate Action 100+ (CA100+) investor group comprising $68 trillion in assets following Shell's annual general meeting on May 24, MN said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Denbury Carbon Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denbury, and PCS Nitrogen Fertilizer L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nutrien Ltd., announced that the parties have reached a term-sheet agreement under which Denbury would transport and store carbon dioxide (CO2) captured from Nutrien’s potential new clean ammonia project at its Geismar, Louisiana location.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Eagle Materials reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. Record Revenue was $413.1 million, up 20%. Net Earnings were $74.3 million, up 13%. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.90, up 22%. Eagle’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of an additional 7.5 million shares of its common stock. This increase is in addition to the remaining authorized shares under the existing share repurchase authorization. The total new authorization plus remaining authorization is approximately 10.3 million shares and represents nearly 25% of Company shares outstanding.

KBR announced that it was awarded two task orders under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle totaling $106 million for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were lower, tracking heavy falls in European and Asian stock markets, as investors kept a close eye on the impact of rising inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings. Gold prices bounced back as a drop in U.S. dollar and Treasury yields coupled with a slide in risk assets rekindled demand for the safe-haven bullion amid worries about global growth.

