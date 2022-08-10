Oil Prices Fall on Expectations of Renewed Russian Supply, Lower Demand

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking a sharp rise in broader equities after July CPI rose 8.5%, which was less than expected as inflation begins to ease. S&P 500 Index futures are higher by ~1.6% (as of 9:10 AM ET).

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on expectations that Druzhba pipeline flows will resume shortly and demand concerns ahead of publication of key demand indicators. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said it planned to resume oil pumping through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline at 1600 Moscow time (1300 GMT), Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. Ukraine had suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Transneft said on Tuesday. "Fears of recession-induced demand destruction are the single-biggest price driver currently and the principal reason why Brent is trading sub-$100 a barrel," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Natural gas futures are marginally lower, trading around $7.77, with record power demand keeping a floor in prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Data Gumbo announced the closing of $4M in Series C equity funding co-led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and Equinor Technology Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Equinor.

Reuters reported that Saudi Aramco has told at least four North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in September, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Touch ‘n Go Group and Shell Malaysia officially launched a new cashless experience that enables customers to pay for fuels using Touch ‘n Go RFID at 88 Shell stations nationwide. The number of Shell stations enabled with this new cashless fuelling experience is expected to increase twofold by the end of the year.

The operator of the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan has started gradually restoring output after an emergency shutdown last week caused by a gas leak. Kashagan, which produces about 300,000 barrels per day, is operated by a consortium which includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil as well as companies from Kazakhstan, China and Japan.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Voltus announced it has partnered with Chesapeake Energy to enroll 10 megawatts (MW) in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Operating Reserves (OR) market. SPP OR is a fast-response, ancillary services market that pays businesses like Chesapeake to reduce electricity consumption in response to a market signal, driving down electricity costs for neighboring communities, and supporting the reliability of the electric grid.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The WellBoss Company and Baker Hughes have signed a strategic supply agreement for WellBoss Smart Dart technology to be used outside of North America land and China through Baker Hughes.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project. The new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott this year for the NFS Jackets and Topsides and Pipelines for the North Field Expansion Project (NFXP).

Smart Sand announced results for the second quarter 2022. Revenues were $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company had a net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $27.3 million, or $(0.65) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

As per SEC filing, on August 3, 2022, Matthew C. Liuzzi, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of USA Compression GP, LLC, the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP, submitted his resignation to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Liuzzi's resignation became effective on August 8, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Reuters reported that Marathon Petroleum was inspecting the shut gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, for damage on Tuesday following an unplanned shutdown on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy announced that it has completed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company. The Offering was announced on Aug. 4, 2022 when TC Energy entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank under which they agreed to purchase from TC Energy and sell to the public 28,400,000 Common Shares. The purchase price of $63.50 per Common Share (the Offering Price) resulted in total gross proceeds of approximately $1.8 billion. TC Energy has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,840,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable for a period of 30 days after closing of the Offering.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were firmly positive after weaker than expected inflation data. European shares edged lower in volatile trading, and Japan's Nikkei ended lower as losses from technology stocks weighed on sentiment. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. In commodities, oil prices dipped on expectations that Druzhba pipeline flows will resume shortly and gold prices slipped marginally.

