US Markets

Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Contributor
Aaron Sheldrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $65.23 at 0119 GMT, after falling more than 4% over the last two days. WTI was also down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $59.42, after dropping slightly on Thursday and plunging around 5% on Wednesday.

"The U.S. and Iran both appear to be trying to de-escalate ... bringing the region back from the brink of war and reducing the risk of a major supply disruption to oil markets," Eurasia Group said in a note.

Oil prices are below where they were before a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3, with Iran responding with a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S. forces this week that left no casualties.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-4563-2773;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular