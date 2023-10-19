Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Eases Sanctions on Venezuela

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to open lower, tracking weaker oil prices and despite higher broader index futures. Kinder Morgan and Helmerich & Payne kicked off earnings with quarterly results.

Oil prices fell about 1% on Thursday as the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela to allow more oil to flow globally, but fears that Israel's military campaign in Gaza may escalate to a regional conflict kept a lid on losses.

U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a fresh two-week low on Thursday on record output and forecasts for mild weather and less heating demand through early November than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Bloomberg, BP is in talks to exit Senegal’s Yakaar-Teranga gas field, which would leave operatorship of the resource to Kosmos Energy Ltd. and increase the stake held by the state, according to people familiar with the discussions. The field has been outlined as a source of fuel for Senegal’s gas-to-power projects that would help increase electrification in the West African nation and reduce fuel prices. There is also the potential for exports within the region.

Enilive (Eni Sustainable Mobility), through the Eni Fuel company, and Lannutti Group, a leading operator in the logistics and road transport sector, have signed an agreement for the use of HVOlution, a diesel fuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

On October 17, 2023, Civitas Resources completed its previously announced offering of $1,000,000,000aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior Notes due 2030. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund a portion of the cash purchase price for the recently announced pending acquisition of certain oil and gas properties, interests and related assets located in the Midland Basin from Vencer Energy, LLC. Pending the potential use of the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the consideration for the Acquisition, the Company may temporarily apply the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facility.

Gran Tierra Energy announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced offers to Eligible Holders to exchange (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. on February 15, 2018, and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 for newly issued 9.500% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated September 19, 2023 in respect of the Exchange Offers and solicitations of Consents. Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

TD Cowen downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to Market Perform from Outperform.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced that it will redeem all of the Corporation's outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes due October 21, 2024, which have an aggregate principal amount of $288.0 million, on November 30, 2023.

Mammoth Energy Services announced that, on October 16, 2023, it entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under its previous revolving credit facility. The new five-year revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank, National Association, provides for revolving commitments of up to $75 million, subject to a borrowing base calculation prepared monthly. The new five-year term loan agreement with Wexford Capital LP, an affiliate of Mammoth, provides for term commitments of $45 million.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne announced its planned capital expenditures and supplemental shareholder return plan for fiscal year 2024. The Company also announced the timing of the upcoming conference call and webcast for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. H&P announces its fiscal 2024 Supplemental Shareholder Return Plan, which is currently projected to provide approximately $168 million to shareholders, comprised of established base dividends as well as supplemental dividends. 2024 Supplemental Shareholder Return Plan is comprised of a projected $100 million established base dividend, a planned $68 million supplemental dividend and approximately $68 million of unallocated cash, which combined with roughly $350 million of cash on hand provides ample flexibility. H&P expects its capital expenditures for fiscal year 2024 to range between $450 and $500 million.

Transocean issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter’s report includes the following updates: Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Awarded a 21-month contract in India at a rate of $347,500. Deepwater Aquila – Awarded a three-year contract in Brazil at a rate of $448,000. Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Awarded a 60-day extension in India at a rate of $348,000. Deepwater Invictus – Awarded a 20-day contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a rate of $440,000. The well has been completed.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Kinder Morgan reports third quarter 2023 financial results. The company is reporting: Third quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 was down slightly and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share of $0.49 was flat to the third quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to KMI of $532 million, compared to $576 million in the third quarter of 2022. Distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,094 million, compared to $1,122 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings of $562 million for the quarter, versus $575 million in the third quarter of 2022. Kinder Morgan’s board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.2825 per share for the third quarter ($1.13 annualized), payable on November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2023. This dividend is a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures inched up ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on monetary policy, even as Treasury yields climbed to fresh 16-year highs. European shares tumbled as a raft of disappointing corporate earnings, including Nestle, worsened an already risk-averse mood. Japan's Nikkei share average closed lower, on worries of a hawkish Federal Reserve after some robust U.S. economic reading. Oil prices dipped as the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela to allow more oil to flow globally. Gold prices ticked up as escalating turmoil in the Middle East buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, while the dollar remained little changed.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.