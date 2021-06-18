Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Dollar Soars on Prospect of Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, weighed down by weakness in the underlying commodities and broader index futures which fell as St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard said on CNBC that it was natural for the Fed to tilt a little “hawkish” this week and that the first rate increase from the central bank would likely come in 2022. We should expect to see an uptick in volume levels today in the form of large block trades as a result of today’s quad-witching and index rebalancing.

Oil prices fell for a second-straight session as the U.S. dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the US, but they were on track to finish the week little changed and only slightly off multi-year highs. "Formidable U.S. Dollar strength following the Fed's hawkish shift is dominating the oil market heading towards the weekend," said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst at OANDA. "The bullish trend in oil remains intact, thanks to optimism surrounding the demand outlook. The dollar may well be strengthening but the fundamental picture for oil hasn’t changed," she added.

Natural gas futures reversed yesterday's slight gain and now on pace for declines of over 3% on the week. The updated 6-10 weather forecast shifted cooler day-over-day in the northeast with the region now expecting below-seasonal temps.

US INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Chevron said it withdrew non-essential staff from three U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil platforms and fully evacuated a fourth ahead of a brewing tropical storm. It removed all workers from its Genesis facility about 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana and flew non-essential workers from its Big Foot, Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti production platforms. Output remains at normal levels, the company said.

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil restarted the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Thursday, following a month of work, said sources familiar with plant operations. The 90,000-bpd PSLA-8 CDU was shut on May 18 for planned maintenance scheduled to last at least 30 days, the sources said. PSLA-8 is one of four CDUs at the Baton Rouge refinery, which is Exxon's second largest in the United States.

According to Reuters, Exxon Mobil rejected proposals made by the United Steelworkers union (USW) to end a seven-week lockout of workers from the company's Beaumont, Texas refinery, said sources familiar with talks between the two sides. A union official confirmed the two sides met on Thursday but declined to discuss proposals that may have been made at the meeting. No date for another meeting has been set.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters reported that BR Distribuidora launched a share offering in which Petrobras SA will sell an 11.5 billion reais ($2.3 billion) stake in the company, according to a securities filing. The offering will be priced on June 30, it said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

According to SEC filing, on June 17, 2021, Cabot Oil & Gas entered into the First Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which amends that certain Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of April 22, 2019, among Cabot, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent, and the other agents and the lenders party thereto. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Credit Agreement.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum to Overweight; upgraded Marathon Oil to Equal Weight; and downgraded Cimarex Energy, Devon Energy, EQT to Equal Weight.

CANADIAN E&PS

Paramount Resources announced the implementation of a monthly dividend program with respect to its class A common shares. The Board of Directors has declared an inaugural cash dividend of $0.02 per Common Share that will be payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021. Paramount also has received a cash payment of $67 million from Strathcona Resources in settlement of its previously disclosed dissent proceedings respecting Strath Resources Ltd. and for the sale of its remaining securities in Strathcona.

Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources to Sector Perform from Sector Underperform.

OILFIELD SERVICES

The CMA is investigating the anticipated joint venture between Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA. The Competition and Markets Authority is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

MLPS & PIPELINES

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, together with its institutional partners announce its intention to file a second notice of variation to its offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline commenced February 22, 2021, as varied on June 4, 2021 to include an option for IPL shareholders to elect to receive 100% cash consideration at C$19.50 per IPL Share without proration, and to extend the expiry time of the Offer until July 13, 2021.

CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline to Outperformer from Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq hovered near record highs as optimism around a speedy economic recovery overshadowed the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on monetary stimulus. A slide in bank and energy stocks hit European shares. Japanese stocks fell, with the Topix index dragged lower by financial stocks, and China stocks ended flat, while posting their third straight weekly drop. Gold rose as a pause in the dollar's rally helped bullion claw back some ground from a sharp slide in the previous sessions. Britain’s biggest daily rise in new cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 19 and new Iranian supply weighed on oil prices.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

